Three Dubai sisters empower Tanzanian students through Arise Foundation

At an age when most teenagers are still deciding what they want to do in life, three Dubai-based sisters - Inaya, Simar, and Rania Bhasin - are busy making a powerful impact on communities thousands of miles away in Tanzania. Through their youth-led non-profit, the Arise Foundation, the trio, is dedicated to empowering underprivileged communities, particularly students, by focusing on three pillars: Educate, Empower, and Conserve.

Built on the belief that ‘all arise when opportunities are shared,’ their foundation is proof that compassion and determination, when fueled by youthful energy, can transcend borders and create lasting positive change.

The sisters started small - organizing recycling tech drives in Dubai, selling artwork to raise funds, and even traveling to Tanzania to see first-hand where help was needed most. Over time, these grassroots efforts have grown into structured programs addressing systemic challenges in education, food security, and environmental sustainability.

“In a world where resources are dwindling and the gap between the haves and have-nots is growing, we wanted Arise to be a platform that builds sustainable opportunities,” says Inaya Bhasin, 16, who balances her studies at Dubai College with her passion for art, debating, and community service.

Her younger sisters, Simar (13) and Rania (12), bring the same drive and creativity. Simar’s curiosity and love for travel inspires her cultural awareness, while Rania, an avid skier, believes small, consistent acts of kindness can create ripples of bigger change. Together, their youthful energy and determination power Arise’s mission to educate, empower and conserve.

Pillar One: Educate

Before Arise stepped in, teachers at Songoro Mnyonge School in Tanzania spent hours manually preparing lessons while students struggled without access to digital tools. Partnering with Diamond Trust Bank Tanzania Plc (DTB), the foundation donated 100 desktop computers and introduced digital curriculum aids, including interactive math quizzes hosted on their website.

The impact has been immediate: teachers save valuable preparation time, students build essential digital skills, and classroom performance is on the rise. Weekly learning sessions run by Arise reinforce academics while nurturing social awareness.

Pillar Two: Empower

Perhaps one of Arise’s most impactful programs has been its women-led school lunch initiative. For many students in less privileged areas, attending school meant going hungry or leaving midway to support the family, leading to poor concentration and absenteeism.

By providing hot, nutritious meals every day, five days a week, to some 1,300 students, the initiative has seen a dramatic increase in attendance and improved academic results. The school’s district ranking has risen, and the students are now better able to focus and succeed.

Importantly, the initiative employs local women as cooks, giving them steady income and greater economic independence. “It’s not just about feeding students; it’s about empowering entire communities,” says Simar.

Pillar Three: Conserve

Recognising that the future of education and empowerment is tied to the health of the planet, the sisters, in partnership with DTB’s More Than Trees campaign, launched the Adopt a Tree initiative, planting 135 seedlings in and around schools.

This effort is more than symbolic: it instills environmental awareness in students while contributing to climate resilience in the region.

Building the future

The Arise Foundation is still young, but its impact is undeniable. With each initiative, the sisters are proving that youth-led leadership can tackle global challenges with fresh ideas and unwavering optimism.

“Our vision is simple,” says Rania. “By sharing knowledge, creating opportunities, and protecting the environment, we can make an impact. We need to rise for the needy.”