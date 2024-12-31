This thriller will haunt you long after the last page - Meet the author who made it possible

Raphaël René's story begins like many others - with curiosity and a passion for creating. But unlike most, his path has meandered through a remarkable array of disciplines.

With a thriving career as a strategy consultant, a master's degree in engineering, and a patented invention in psychology, René's accomplishments speak to his relentless pursuit of innovation. Add to that his role as a visual novel producer, director, and writer, and you begin to see the portrait of a man who has never shied away from delving into the depths of human potential.

Yet, for all his professional successes, René's truest passion has always been storytelling. "I believe every person has a story to tell, whether it's drawn from personal experience or a unique view on life," he says. "Not everyone has the means to share their story, and if you do, then you must."

His journey as a writer began modestly - with a children's book about three anthropomorphized animals searching for the correct teleportal to reach the cinema. While the whimsical tale never saw the light of day, it laid the foundation for what would become René's unique style: a focus on creating real, "breathing" characters - ones that feel alive and behave in ways that are relatable to the reader. In addition, his approach to world-building emphasises crafting environments that feel just as vivid and dynamic, creating a world that resonates beyond the page.

About five years ago, René's decided to pivot toward a more ambitious project that would tackle themes often left unspoken in society. He began sketching the outlines of Outerconnected, a dark-fantasy thriller set in a parallel modern world fractured by ideological currents and politics. The project required more than just imagination - it demanded precision. "I've spent years building the groundwork," he shares, "crafting every element from the color of the heroine's lowlights to the wear on a detective's shoe sole."

This meticulous approach extended to assembling a team. René independently built a network of illustrators, editors, and even psychotherapists to ensure his characters' behaviors and mental states align with their personalities and disorders. "Authenticity is key," he explains. "To create something truly immersive, every detail must ring true."

At its core, Outerconnected is more than a thriller. It's a multifaceted exploration of free will, mental health, corruption, and redemption. The story weaves together the lives of three protagonists: a brilliant detective haunted by an ancient past, a young assassin shaped by her parents' ambitions, and an awkward university student cursed with a debilitating affliction. Each battles their own demons, yet their fates become intertwined in a web of conspiracies that threaten all of humanity.

The narrative is deliberately layered, blending fast-paced action with deep character development and metaphysical plot twists. René influences are as varied as his career - Dostoevsky, Camus, and Kafka have shaped his philosophical outlook, while elements of pop culture lend the story its unique magical undertone.

One of the challenges René faced was balancing the heavy themes with an engaging format. His solution was to structure the story in three stages: a gripping, action-packed beginning; an emotionally charged middle filled with character arcs; and a twist-filled finale that ties everything together.

As René prepares for the 2025 launch of Outerconnected, he’s focused on building his brand as a writer. "This is just the beginning," he says. His story, much like the characters he writes about, is shaped by existentialism - a philosophy that influences how his characters navigate the world around them, confront their struggles, and grow. In his writing, the journey toward meaning and self-awareness unfolds in adherence to an existentialist view, with endings that reflect the complexities and realities of existence.

For readers, Outerconnected promises not just an escape into a fantastical world but an introspective journey into the human condition. And for René, it's a step toward cementing his legacy as a storyteller who dared to dream beyond boundaries.

Here's where you can join the adventure and connect with the creator:

Follow @raphaelreneofficial for updates on the author's journey and insights.

Follow @Outerconnected for everything about the book and series.