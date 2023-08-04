This inclusive new technology is helping those with hearing impairment to ease communication

He was all of two when Vitalii Potapchuk was diagnosed with hearing impairment. Today, his innovation has opened a world of possibilities for those experiencing hearing loss

by Anamika Chatterjee Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 4:36 PM

The world is not quite a silent place. But it can feel so to those with hearing impairment. The silver lining is that such alienation often makes room for deeper exploration of the world. Which probably explains why Vitalii Potapchuk found himself fascinated by computers when he was all of 14. It was a time when technology was slowly but steadily making its presence felt in our daily lives. Vitalii, who was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, found himself fascinated with different components of a personal computer and software tools. A fascination that turned into full-blown passion as he went on to study computer sciences from National Technical University of Ukraine’s Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

Vitalii Potapchuk

Vitalli’s hearing impairment was diagnosed when he was about two years old, a time when his parents were expecting him to start talking. At first, doctors suspected autism, but later clarified the diagnosis. He then entered a special kindergarten for children with hearing impairment. The diagnosis shaped his perspective of the world, as Vitalii experienced communication and interaction differently from his peers.

That hearing impairment would also come in the way of higher education was something Vitalii had already prepared himself for. He recalls how, during his university days, “I encountered a significant challenge attending lectures with a live interpreter”. That is when Vitalii decided to take matters into his own hand by developing a video relay service that would allow him to access interpretation services online without the need for a physical interpreter.

A simple solution that could impact hundreds of people with hearing impairment. Once Vitalii fully realised the power of the video relay service, he opened up the application to others so that they could have quick access to interpreters through their mobile devices.

In a world where we are constantly debating whether technology has changed lives for good or bad, Vitalii’s journey is testament to the fact that when intended for a noble cause, technology can truly make a difference. It was this desire to marry tech with social good that led him to start Amsaan, a specialised software created by Gulf People of Determination Information Technologies that empowers individuals with hearing impairment with tech solutions that allow them to live without barriers to communication.

“Initially, I started developing solutions to address my own needs and those of individuals facing similar challenges. However, my perspective changed, and I aspired to create universal products that could cater to the diverse needs of people with various forms of disabilities,” says the 33-year-old co-founder of Amsaan.

If the UAE turned out to be the perfect setting to launch the mothership Gulf People of Determination Information Technologies, of which Amsaan is a part, it is owing to the government’s single-minded pursuit of creating opportunities for people of determination. Vitalii’s initiative would then become part of inclusive technology solutions that can be easily adapted and expanded to serve individuals with disabilities.

To understand why navigating the online space is difficult for those with hearing impairment, it is important to look at the challenges faced by them. To begin with, lack of proper subtitling in online videos and multimedia content often means that the content remains inaccessible, thus widening the information gap. Many websites are not compatible with screen readers and other assistive tech, which actually helps those with hearing impairment to convert the text on web pages into synthesised speech.

On the other hand, lack of real-time sign language interpretation options mean that many online communication platforms continue to remain poorly accessible to them. While podcasts and audio-related content are having their moment in the sun, those with hearing disabilities struggle to consume this content in the absence of transcripts. Above all, many online services and customer support channels do not have alternatives for such consumers. “For instance, call centres or helplines may not provide video relay services or text-based communication options, making it difficult for such users to seek assistance or resolve issues through these channels,” says Vitalii.

In such a scenario, Vitalii’s inclusive technology initiative becomes a platform that connects users through video calls with appropriate sign language interpreters. It is important to note that sign language differs from one country to another. “Which is why it is essential to provide users with interpreters who understand specific sign language. For instance, a user from Ukraine should have access to a Ukrainian sign language interpreter, while a user from the UAE should be connected with an Emirati sign language interpreter. This way, interpreters can work from anywhere in the world, and users can access the service globally using their smartphones and Internet connectivity, even while travelling,” says Vitalii.

This makes access to information seamless to those with hearing impairment, allowing them to easily communicate their needs and preferences without relying on notes or facing any form of humiliation. “Imagine going to a restaurant and wanting to inform the waiter about a nut allergy. Instead of struggling with written notes, you can simply scan a QR code from the app and connect with a sign language interpreter for a smooth conversation. The QR code solution can be integrated to convert static information into sign language videos, making it accessible at museums, libraries and various other locations.”

Similarly, making phone calls becomes more accessible as you can call an interpreter through the app, dictate the number you wish to call, and have all your questions resolved with the interpreter's assistance. On the other hand, Amsaan’s web widget option can be added to web pages, providing valuable assistance in understanding the content displayed. Additionally, interpreters help explain content or contact company representatives. Once you realise that these solutions come in handy in various spaces — be it banks or hospitals or hotels — you truly understand the extent to which inclusive technology can change lives for the better. What’s more? Sign language interpreters are available 24x7.

Since interpreters are the key to unlocking this world of possibilities, Vitalii says he takes keen interest in the recruitment process. The comprehensive evaluations entail rigorous sign language assessments, in which candidates are expected to accurately interpret sign language into spoken language and vice versa to gauge their language comprehension, expressive skills and accuracy. “Sign language interpreters must also have a grasp of cultural aspects and nuances inherent in deaf communities to provide effective interpretation,” adds Vitalii. To observe an interpreter’s adaptability and communication skills, practical assessments are conducted in simulated real-life scenarios.

“For instance, we organise group discussions with deaf individuals in which interpreters participate, and we evaluate their ability to maintain clear and accurate interpretations, adapting to varying signing styles and preferences. These assessments also focus on non-verbal cues and facial expressions, which are integral to sign language communication. Additionally, we organise mock interpreting sessions during events, exhibitions, or conferences to evaluate interpreters’ composure under pressure and their capability to handle fast-paced, dynamic environments. We evaluate their ability to manage complex technical terminologies, maintain confidentiality, and ensure seamless communication.”

Encouraging those with hearing impairment to embrace this technology has not been a cakewalk. “It required storytelling, persuasion and demonstration of the solution’s benefits. Gradually, they began to appreciate the value it brought to their lives, and they couldn’t imagine how they managed without it before.” And the results were obvious. When UK-based Laura Sapega decided to travel to the UAE, she found sign language interpreters of Amsaan coming in handy. “With their support, I effortlessly communicated with locals, navigated public transport, and immersed myself in the city’s wonders. Beyond the sights, my trip became a heartwarming tale of belonging and connection.”

Through his own journey as an entrepreneur with hearing impairment, Vitalii has not only attempted to develop a successful product but also tried to raise awareness on the unique challenges faced by the community at large. Today, that happens to be a great source of satisfaction as he continues to make the world a little less silent for those with hearing impairment.

anamika@khaleejtimes.com