This artist moved to Dubai from UK to promote African art

Toyosi Olowe

Dubai – a city that blends the old and the new – is a magnet for artists worldwide. For Nigerian artist Toyosi Olowe, whose work fuses African heritage with contemporary design, the city is a canvas, offering both a platform for global storytelling and an environment where tradition and modernity coexist.

Olowe reimagines African heritage for global audiences. Her work resonates with the city’s growing appetite for cultural diversity and boundary-pushing artistry, prompting her to move to Dubai and expand her artistic brand ToyoWrites to the big city.

“Dubai’s vibrant art scene is unparalleled in its energy, ambition, and global outlook. It serves as a crossroads for cultures, bringing together diverse influences from around the world,” she told Khaleej Times.

“The city allows me to incorporate my heritage while embracing the rich tapestry of cultures,” added the award-winning artist.

For Olowe, moving from the UK to Dubai was an opportunity to immerse herself in a city that celebrates multiculturalism and creativity. As an artist, the city has inspired her to connect her African roots to the global stories of migration and identity.

In her projects, such as the one at Christie’s London, where she explored themes of migration and memory, she has been inspired by how her art can resonate with audiences in the UAE and beyond.

Incorporating African heritage

Dubai’s multicultural environment has had a transformative impact on Olowe’s artistic practice. She noted: “The city celebrates diversity in a way that allows me to incorporate my African heritage while embracing the rich tapestry of cultures around me.”

A perfect example of this synthesis can be seen in her work on the Moon Shell restaurant in Saudi Arabia, where she created an ambiance that blends bohemian and luxury elements. Her art was tailored to reflect both her background and the sophisticated tastes of the region, demonstrating how Dubai’s art scene encourages artists to blend tradition and modernity.

Olowe said: "I strive to create pieces that transcend boundaries while remaining deeply personal."

She also expressed the importance of exploring digital creative activations, embracing Dubai’s push towards innovative immersive experiences while holding on to cultural traditions. Whether through the sleek, modern design of Dubai’s architecture or the intricate patterns found in African textiles, her art embodies the city's balance between old and new.

Inspiring next generation of artists

Olowe is also a frequent guest speaker on creativity and business panels, where she emphasises the importance of embracing Dubai’s diversity, prestige, and global audience.

Her constant advice is to “use Dubai’s multicultural environment to broaden your perspective, and don’t be afraid to collaborate across disciplines".