Up to Dh13,000 in prizes, things to do in the UAE this weekend that could pay off

Looking for weekend plans that offer more than just a day out? Several events across the UAE are giving visitors the chance to head home with prizes, from AirPods and Ray-Ban sunglasses to gold bars, shopping vouchers and even a new car.

Whether you're up for solving riddles in Abu Dhabi or spending the day with the family in Dubai, here are some of the best things to do this weekend;

1-Hunt for hidden keys for a worth more than Dh13,000

If you enjoy a good treasure hunt, Rowley's Abu Dhabi is turning Yas Bay into one giant game this Friday.

The Rowley's Yas Bay Key Hunt launches on July 17, with participants racing to find one of 12 hidden keys concealed across two secret locations in Yas Bay. At 6 pm, cryptic clues will be released on the restaurant's Instagram Stories, while registered participants will receive maps showing the search zones.

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Those lucky enough to find a key can unlock prizes worth more than Dh13,000 in total, including AirPods, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Polaroid cameras, Yas Bay Annual Passes, complimentary meals at Rowley's, Red Tail memberships and the coveted Birthday Steak Pass. Participation is free after registration.

2- Meet Cocomelon favourites and win a car

Families can head to Arabian Center, where Cocomelon favourites JJ and Cody are making surprise appearances throughout the weekend.

Children can meet the popular characters, pose for photos and enjoy a dedicated summer activation featuring slime-making workshops, storytelling sessions, face painting and arts and crafts. The activities run daily until August 2, making it an easy indoor option during the school holidays.

While you're at Arabian Center, don't forget to keep your shopping receipts.

As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, shoppers can enter a digital raffle for the chance to win one of 10 Exceed LX cars, alongside enjoying seasonal promotions and entertainment across the mall.

3- Spend Dh200 in Sharjah and enter to win gold bars

Heading to Sharjah this weekend? The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 campaign continues with discounts of up to 75 per cent across participating retailers, hotels and restaurants.

Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more can enter digital raffles to win gold bars, shopping vouchers and, later in the campaign, a luxury car. More than 700 prizes will be awarded throughout the summer, with the next major draw taking place on August 1.

4- Catch free performances around Dubai

If you'd rather skip the shopping, Dubai Summer Surprises is hosting a variety of free entertainment across the city.

Visitors can enjoy pop-up performances at malls, explore Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre, check out the K-Pop Demon Hunters pop-up at City Centre Mirdif or take part in the indoor Dubai Mallathon, which transforms shopping malls into air-conditioned walking and running tracks.

5- Watch Michael Jackson's biggest hits live

Music lovers can end the weekend at Coca-Cola Arena, where Michael Lives Forever takes the stage on Saturday, July 18.

The tribute show recreates some of Michael Jackson's most iconic performances, featuring classics including Beat It, Thriller, Smooth Criminal and Dangerous. Tickets start from Dh125.