These Dubai attractions are closing for summer 2026, here's when they'll reopen

Dubai Safari Park has become the latest major attraction in the emirate to close for the summer, joining a list of popular outdoor destinations that pause operations during the hottest months of the year.

The wildlife park recently wrapped up its seventh season after welcoming 144 newborn animals and more than 27,000 students through its educational programmes. It will reopen later this year for its eighth season.

With temperatures rising across the UAE, several seasonal attractions have already closed or are preparing to shut their doors until autumn, when cooler weather allows visitors to return.

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1. Dubai Safari Park

Closed: 22 June, 2026

Expected reopening: Later this year for Season 8

Dubai Safari Park concluded its seventh season on June 22, recording major milestones in conservation, education and animal welfare. The season saw the arrival of 144 newborn animals, including Salam the white rhino calf and Zuri the giraffe.

2. Global Village

Closed: May 2026

Expected reopening: October 2026

One of Dubai's most popular family attractions has ended another season and is expected to return in October with new pavilions, entertainment offerings and attractions.

3. Dubai Miracle Garden

Closed: May 31, 2026

Expected reopening: Late September or October 2026

The floral attraction concluded its 14th season and has temporarily closed while teams prepare millions of flowers and new displays for the next season.

4. Dubai Garden Glow

Closed: May 2026

Expected reopening: Autumn 2026

The seasonal attraction has switched off its lights for the summer and is expected to return later this year with fresh installations.

5. Ripe Market

Closed: Summer 2026

Expected reopening: Autumn 2026

The open-air community market has paused operations for the season and is expected to resume once temperatures become more comfortable.

This works well because the news peg is Safari Park's closure, while the rest of the story becomes a useful reader service piece. The headline can stay broad, but the first paragraph immediately explains why you're writing it now.