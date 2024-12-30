The Spaniel to host an enthralling Agatha Christie-inspired night on New Year’s Eve

Start off 2025 on an enigmatic note: Dubai’s latest British gastronomic hotspot – The Spaniel – will bring renowned mystery writer Agatha Christie’s works to life with an exciting New Year’s Eve party. Titled ‘The Spaniel Mystery Night’, diners can anticipate a six-course tasting menu that reimagines some of the culinary events in Agatha’s novels while enjoying views of the magnificent Ain Dubai and an impressive fireworks show at midnight. Located at Bluewaters Island, The Spaniel welcomes both food aficionados and fans of Agatha Christie to experience this unique retelling of British culture through food and fiction.

On December 31, 2024, the British brasserie will embrace a novel look, transforming into iconic scenes from novels like Appointment With Death and The Seven Dials Mystery. Guests can make the most of the themed night with a selection of props, turning themselves into detective or villains.

Mirzo Hafizov, founder of The Spaniel, expressed his enthusiasm in hosting the themed night, stating, “The Spaniel essentially offers Britain on a plate. ‘The Spaniel Mystery Night’ draws inspiration from the works of Agatha Christie, highlighting the culinary world in her novels, which are crucial to the plots. The menu will recreate some of the famous dishes featured in the books while staying true to classic British cuisine. We aim to deliver a memorable New Year’s Eve experience to our guests. The brasserie will adopt a new look to accentuate the theme, and our diners can expect a thrilling gastronomic tour during their time here, followed by midnight fireworks near Ain Dubai.”

Head Chef Will Stanyer has cooked up a unique six course tasting menu that brings the essence of British cuisine to the table. Featuring items that will tantalise the tongue, the menu attends to diverse palettes. From fresh seafood to succulent meats, complemented by sweet treats, each dish is a nod to British tradition.

The menu features Dibba Bay N.3 English Sparkling Wine with Osetra Caviar, a unique reimagination of Champagne Oysters At The Luxembourg Hotel from Agatha Christie’s Sparkling Cyanide. Beef & Porcini Tea with Sausage Roll make A Perfect Cup Of Tea from The Moving Finger. Diners will get a taste of Seafood Cocktail At The Savoy from Appointment With Death once they try the exotic Lobster cocktail. They can opt for Beer Battered Atlantic Cod Fillet, inspired by Fish & Chips At The Seven Dials Club in The Seven Dials Mystery or Fillet Of Beef (MB5+) Marmite & Peppercorn Butter, a delightful recreation of Grilled Steak At The Golden Palm in A Caribbean Mystery

For desserts, the menu includes Buttermilk Pudding with Lemon Sorbet, The Spaniel’s take on Bavarian Lemon Sorbet from Passenger To Frankfurt. Lastly, Baked Alaska, complemented by Salted Almond Praline Ice Cream, is The Spaniel’s grand attempt to deliver diners a taste of Peach Melba in The Secret Adversary.

Chef Will, a British national and Gordon Ramsay protégé, is astute when it comes to creating flavourful food. His decorated professional career spanning 17 years boasts head chef positions at Gordon Ramsay’s London restaurants, experience at Michelin-starred establishments in Scandinavia, and notable culinary accolades in Dubai.

His immense experience and knowledge have taught him the importance of sourcing ingredients that are of the highest standards. He said, “High-quality produce is a key component to bring out the flavours in food. At The Spaniel we are meticulous in terms of food preparation, with no compromise in terms of taste and ingredients. As a restaurant that offers diners a true taste of British food, The Spaniel’s kitchen takes inspiration from the classics, elevating them to gourmet style. “Our special Agatha Christie-inspired menu closely resembles the dishes mentioned in her novels. It was developed after thorough brainstorming, coming up with options that visually and taste-wise match the description in the books. Moreover, the menu embraces the celebratory spirit of new year with festive items for guests.” ‘The Spaniel Mystery Night’ begins at 8pm till late at night. The menu is priced at Dh595 with a minimum spend of Dh1,000 per person including beverages. Guests can toast to an array of drinks like refreshing juices, soft drinks, and mocktails. In addition, live music and DJ will complement the festive atmosphere and guests can join the midnight countdown at The Spaniel. Themed photo-booths offer the perfect spot to capture moments on camera. The Spaniel’s mystery night takes a unique spin on year-end celebrations, appealing to diners who want to welcome 2025 with friendly company, inviting ambiance, and delicious food. Mark your calendars to create indelible memories at ‘The Spaniel Mystery Night’.