Inside The RAGE 90s in Abu Dhabi where old memories met a new generation

For some visitors, The RAGE 90s in Abu Dhabi was a chance to revisit their childhood.

For others, particularly younger visitors, it gave an opportunity to experience what life looked like before smartphones, streaming platforms and online shopping became part of everyday life.

Held at the Cultural Foundation from November 3 to 8, the event brought together elements of Abu Dhabi in the 1990s, from old-fashioned shops and arcade games to familiar sights that once filled the capital's streets.

One of the main attractions was the children's arcade, where classic games gave a glimpse into how younger generations spent their free time before mobile gaming became popular.

The games also created a shared experience for families, with parents revisiting activities they grew up with while their children discovered them for the first time.

Throughout the venue, visitors of different ages explored the displays, creating a mix of nostalgia for older generations and curiosity among younger ones.

The event also featured recreated shopfronts inspired by Abu Dhabi in the 1990s, including a toy shop, photography studio and cassette shop.

While these may be unfamiliar to some younger visitors, they offer older generations a reminder of everyday experiences, from visiting a photography studio for family portraits to buying music on cassette tapes.

A vintage gold-and-white taxi, similar to those once seen travelling through Abu Dhabi's streets, was also on display.

Another attraction was a recreation of the former El Dorado Cinema, which first opened on Electra Street in 1970. For longtime residents, the cinema was once a familiar destination, long before the arrival of today's modern multiplexes.

The event also brought back some of the decade's entertainment through themed movie screenings and live performances at a dedicated amphitheatre.

Alongside the nostalgic displays, The RAGE 90s featured 20 retail brands and 20 food and beverage brands, combining modern shopping and dining options with the atmosphere of the past.

Rather than simply recreating the decade, the event offered visitors a look at how much everyday life has changed over the years, while also highlighting the experiences that continue to bring different generations together.

Organised in collaboration with Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the six-day event took place at one of the capital's longstanding cultural landmarks.