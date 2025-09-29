The new rules of wellness travel for the GCC in 2025

October in the UAE has always been a reset month: calendars fill up, Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns roll out, Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off, and World Mental Health Day (10 October) reminds us that wellness and vitality are the only true luxuries. In 2025, we’re seeing GCC travellers choose “healing holidays” that deliver both, through integrative stays where medical credibility and soulful restoration co-exist.

At The Farm at San Benito, a 52-hectare integrative wellness sanctuary set in the lush mountains of Lipa, Batangas in the Philippines, we’re welcoming more guests from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar for that what matters the most, a pause, a detox, and a complete reset. As I often say, this isn’t about surface-level wellness. People want transformation they can feel, emotionally, physically and spiritually, and tools they can take home.

Six trends shaping healing holidays right now

1) Functional detox, not fads

Short-term cleanses are out; clinically guided detox is in. Guests want root-cause support for fatigue, hormonal imbalances and stress burnout. Our programmes are supervised by integrative doctors and may include evidence-aligned therapies such as colon hydrotherapy, IV nutrient infusions, acupuncture and psycho-emotional release work, paired with diagnostics and daily medical check-ins.

2) Mental fitness at the centre

October’s spotlight on mental health mirrors a deeper shift: travellers now place nervous-system care on par with fitness. We build itineraries around guided meditation, breathwork, yoga and sound therapy to calm the stress response, improve sleep quality and restore focus, alongside sleep hygiene coaching and quiet, tech-lite evenings to deepen rest.

3) Nature as medicine

Beyond the treatment rooms, healing happens outdoors. Under coconut palms and mountain air, guests rediscover unhurried movement, forest walks, gentle stretching, mindful swims, designed to regulate cortisol and rebuild steady, sustainable energy without overexertion.

4) Food as therapy

Menus are plant-forward and whole-food based, supporting metabolic balance, gut health and stable energy. We encourage mindful eating rituals (think: unhurried meals, stopping before full) so guests reconnect with satiety signals and take practical habits home.

5) Purpose-led luxury

High-end travellers increasingly ask, How does this serve my future self? We’re seeing demand for mentoring sessions, journaling spaces and reflective practices that clarify values and daily choices, so results last beyond the flight back.

6) Generational wellness

Families are travelling to heal together. Multi-gen stays offer age-appropriate support, immunity-building for kids, stress and sleep solutions for parents, gentle therapies for seniors, turning wellness into a shared family value.

An October-ready, GCC-friendly approach

For guests travelling this month, we recommend a mental-wellbeing emphasis within any programme:

- Personalised planning: a 1:1 consult to align goals (stress, sleep, focus, emotional balance) and tailor the daily rhythm.

- Nervous-system reset: breathwork + sound therapy + therapeutic bodywork to down-regulate stress.

- Sleep support: wind-down ritual, reduced evening screen time, and room cues for deeper, continuous rest.

- Small, repeatable habits: gentle movement, mindful meals and simple tools to sustain results at home.

What carries forward matters most. Our role is to blend clinical excellence with Filipino warmth and nature’s calm, so each guest leaves lighter, clearer and equipped for life, long after the suitcase is unpacked.

The writer is Director of Brand & Strategic Growth, The Farm at San Benito