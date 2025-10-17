The Enchanter Merlin: Roger Dubuis unveils the next chapter in Arthurian watchmaking

The new timepiece is inspired by Merlin's love for the Lady of the Lake, showcasing haute horlogerie with gold knights, invisible diamonds and a crystal palace dial
When Roger Dubuis first conjured the Knights of the Round Table in 2013, it seemed the maison had opened a new chapter in haute horlogerie. The collection quickly became a showcase for the brand’s boldest expressions of craftsmanship where gold-clad knights guard the hours, and myth meets mechanical mastery. Returning to the pages of Arthurian legend, Roger Dubuis unveils the next chapter. Inspired by folklore and crafted with watchmaking magic, this new timepiece delivers the second chapter in The Tale of Merlin, a sub-series that began in 2024.
If Chapter I: Merlin the Omniscient explored the wizard’s mythic connection to the Giant’s Causeway — from where he lifted the hexagonal stones said to form Stonehenge — The Enchanter Merlin follows the legend into more intimate territory. It tells of Merlin’s love for the Lady of the Lake, and of the shimmering crystal palace he built to keep her safe,.
The dial transforms into that mythical palace. Fifty-six hexagonal columns, crafted in glass, enamel and gold, rise at varying heights. Beneath them, a layer of crystallised ruthenium shimmers. It is an extraordinary scene where light and shadow dance across a landscape of reflection. For the first time, Roger Dubuis unveils an ‘invisibility’ diamond setting — a feat of gem-setting wizardry where each hexagonal diamond seems to float above its column. Their sharp-edged brilliance brings the dial to life.
Twelve knights circle this crystalline realm, each a six-millimetre sculpture in 18k pink gold — blades raised, armour gleaming, every expression rendered with near-microscopic precision. It can take days for a single engraver to breathe life into one knight, yet together they stand as eternal guardians of the Lady of the Lake’s sanctuary. Beneath this artistry beats the in-house RD821 calibre, assembled from 172 components and bearing the Poinçon de Genève seal. Through the sapphire caseback, the 360° oscillating weight — shaped like a tiny stained-glass window — catches the light, a nod to medieval craftsmanship reimagined for today. The 45mm case, crafted in 18k pink gold, exudes strength and symbolic elegance. The crown guard takes the form of a sword hilt — a subtle nod to Excalibur — while the white leather strap completes the sense of purity.
Limited to just 28 pieces, The Enchanter Merlin carries the eternal inscription engraved on every Knights of the Round Table watch since 2013: “Around this table, the bravest knights will gather as equals.” The phrase reflects not only the spirit of the legend but also the community of collectors drawn to these modern myths.
Roger Dubuis has never shied away from spectacle, and here, beneath the shimmer of diamonds and the grandeur of chivalry, it retells a legend, refracted through crystal, and set in gold.