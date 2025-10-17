The Enchanter Merlin: Roger Dubuis unveils the next chapter in Arthurian watchmaking

When Roger Dubuis first conjured the Knights of the Round Table in 2013‭, ‬it seemed the maison had opened a new chapter in haute horlogerie‭. ‬The collection quickly became a showcase for the brand’s boldest expressions of craftsmanship where gold-clad knights guard the hours‭, ‬and myth meets mechanical mastery‭. ‬Returning to‭ ‬the pages of Arthurian legend‭, ‬Roger Dubuis unveils the next chapter‭. ‬Inspired by folklore and crafted with watchmaking magic‭, ‬this new timepiece delivers the second chapter in The Tale of Merlin‭, ‬a sub-series that began in 2024‭.‬

If Chapter I‭: ‬Merlin the Omniscient explored the wizard’s mythic connection to the Giant’s Causeway‭ ‬—‭ ‬from where he lifted the hexagonal stones said to form Stonehenge‭ ‬—‭ ‬The Enchanter Merlin follows the legend into more intimate territory‭. ‬It tells of Merlin’s love for the Lady of the Lake‭, ‬and of the shimmering crystal palace he built to keep her safe‭,.‬

The dial transforms into that mythical palace‭. ‬Fifty-six hexagonal columns‭, ‬crafted in glass‭, ‬enamel and gold‭, ‬rise at varying heights‭. ‬Beneath them‭, ‬a layer of crystallised ruthenium shimmers‭. ‬It is an extraordinary scene where light and shadow dance across a landscape of reflection‭. ‬For the first time‭, ‬Roger Dubuis unveils an‭ ‬‘invisibility’‭ ‬diamond setting‭ ‬—‭ ‬a feat of gem-setting wizardry where each hexagonal diamond seems to float above its column‭. ‬Their sharp-edged brilliance brings the dial to life‭.‬

Twelve knights circle this crystalline realm‭, ‬each a six-millimetre sculpture in 18k pink gold‭ ‬—‭ ‬blades raised‭, ‬armour gleaming‭, ‬every expression rendered with near-microscopic precision‭. ‬It can take days for a single engraver to breathe life into one knight‭, ‬yet together they stand as eternal guardians of the Lady of the Lake’s sanctuary‭. ‬Beneath this artistry beats the in-house RD821‭ ‬calibre‭, ‬assembled from 172‭ ‬components and bearing the Poinçon de Genève seal‭. ‬Through the sapphire caseback‭, ‬the 360°‭ ‬oscillating weight‭ ‬—‭ ‬shaped like a tiny stained-glass window‭ ‬—‭ ‬catches the light‭, ‬a nod to medieval craftsmanship reimagined for today‭. ‬The 45mm case‭, ‬crafted in 18k pink gold‭, ‬exudes strength and symbolic elegance‭. ‬The crown guard takes the form of a sword hilt‭ ‬—‭ ‬a subtle nod to Excalibur‭ ‬—‭ ‬while the white leather strap completes the sense of purity‭.‬

Limited to just 28‭ ‬pieces‭, ‬The Enchanter Merlin carries the eternal inscription engraved on every Knights of the Round Table watch since 2013‭: ‬“Around this table‭, ‬the bravest knights will gather as equals‭.‬”‭ ‬The phrase reflects not only the spirit of the legend but also the community of collectors drawn to these modern myths‭. ‬

Roger Dubuis has never shied away from spectacle‭, ‬and here‭, ‬beneath the shimmer of diamonds and the grandeur of chivalry‭, ‬it retells a legend‭, ‬refracted through crystal‭, ‬and set in gold‭. ‬