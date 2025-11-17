The A/P Room Launches: A New Chapter for Collectible Design in the Middle East

The A/P Room, led by Christelle Bassila, has launched as a new curatorial platform redefining the future of collectible design in the Middle East. Operating under Atelio, the design vertical of Vivium – the family office founded by businessman, entrepreneur, and art patron Elie Khouri – the platform introduces a vision centred on cultural connection, design dialogue, and global exchange.

Launching this week at NOMAD Abu Dhabi and first through theaproom.com, The A/P Room will offer digital access to its curatorial programme, exhibitions, and global collaborations. Its first physical space in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai’s contemporary arts district, will open in early 2026, establishing a permanent home for exhibitions and cultural exchange and a second space will follow in Abu Dhabi in Q3 2026.

The A/P Room is the first gallery in the region dedicated exclusively to collectible design. Its mission lies in bridging the historic and the contemporary. Conceived as a cultural bridge, the gallery connects international designers and artists with the region’s creative landscape while elevating established and rising talent from across the Middle East onto the global stage.

“Collectible design has the power to expand our understanding of how culture and creativity evolve,” says Christelle Bassila, Founder & CEO. “With The A/P Room, we are shaping a destination where design becomes an ongoing dialogue – linking eras, ideas, and perspectives, and inviting audiences to engage with design in a way that sparks curiosity and deeper reflection.”

By connecting global excellence with regional identity, The A/P Room introduces a new space for audiences who want to explore design beyond trends and engage with pieces that hold emotional and cultural resonance.

“The Middle East deserves a platform where design is understood as cultural expression and creative legacy,” says Elie Khouri, Chairman of Atelio. “With interest in collectible design growing and new cultural institutions reshaping the region, this is the right moment for The A/P Room to bring major international voices into the Middle East while projecting our regional designers outward into the world – a dialogue that Christelle’s curatorial approach delivers with the rigour and ambition it requires.”

For its inaugural appearance, The A/P Room will present “Al Wasl” (“The Connection”) at NOMAD Abu Dhabi from 19–22 November. The exhibition unfolds in two chapters. “Chairs of Departure” transforms a 22-meter corridor into a procession of iconic chairs from the 1960s to the 1980s, ranging from Joaquim Tenreiro’s Brazilian mastery to the postmodern expression of Philippe Starck. The narrative continues with “Transits of Form,” a sculptural exploration of how material, gesture, and architectural rhythm connect across generations.

Featuring more than 30 artists and designers, the presentation brings together international figures such as Zaha Hadid, Ron Arad, Andrea Branzi, Rogan Gregory, Vincent Dubourg, Wendell Castle, Georges Jouve, Hameri, Faye Toogood, Jorge Zalszupin, José Zanine Caldas, Jane Yang D’Haene, Pierre Bonnefille and Choi Byung- Hoon, alongside regional voices including Aline Hazarian, Sayar & Garibeh, Georges Mohasseb, and Roham Shamekh.

“Al Wasl” captures the essence of The A/P Room: a space where history meets experimentation, where global and regional voices converse, and where design is understood as a continuum rather than a moment.