Cut, carat, cost: Taylor Swift and other celebrities whose engagement rings stole the show

“I knew you were trouble when you walked in…” — you can almost imagine multi-Grammy award-winner Taylor Swift saying this about her new beau Travis Kelce, as photographs of the two surfaced on social media last Tuesday evening. With every news channel shouting about it, every girl forwarding it on her group chat, and every jewellery expert zooming in a hundredfold to examine the ring, Swift getting engaged to her American footballer boyfriend is the news of the week.

Come along as we decode hers and many other celebrities’ engagement rings — from cut to carats, KT Luxe is filing them all in.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Cut: Elongated antique cushion-cut

Carat: Approximately 8 carats

Cost: Estimated $550,000–$1 million

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is a masterclass in vintage elegance — predictably so, given the rising popularity of Victorian-era rings. Designed in 18k yellow gold, the centre stone is an elongated antique cushion-cut diamond (also known as an old mine brilliant cut), weighing close to eight carats, graded F colour and VS1 clarity. Needle-point prongs hold the centrepiece, while delicate hand-engravings and smaller accent stones line the shoulders, adding depth and sparkle.

Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry called it “my favourite celebrity sparkler of the year,” not just for its craftsmanship but for the cultural weight of its wearer. At an estimated $550,000, it sits on the modest end of Hollywood extravagance — but for Swift, the choice of a heritage-inspired cut reflects a story beyond spectacle. Antique stones are not about perfection but character, echoing Swift’s own artistry. In a sea of giant solitaires, this is a ring that feels considered, intimate, and every bit the lyrical love letter you would expect from her.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cut: Oval-cut trilogy design

Carat: Approximately 30–37 carats total

Cost: Estimated $3–$5 million

After nearly a decade of speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo finally made it official with Georgina Rodríguez — and he did so with one of the largest celebrity engagement rings in circulation. A diamond larger than life, perhaps hinting at their vision for the future.

The design is a classic trilogy: a mammoth oval-cut diamond of around 30–35 carats at the centre, flanked by two smaller oval side stones of roughly one carat each. Set on a diamond-studded band, the ring is a lesson in statement minimalism — all about size, sparkle and symmetry. The oval cut continues to dominate bridal trends in 2025, and Ronaldo’s choice places Georgina at the centre of that conversation. Experts estimate its value at between $3 and $5 million, placing it amongst the most expensive engagement rings ever gifted by an athlete. The scale of the ring mirrors the couple’s global life — from Madrid to Turin, Manchester and now Saudi Arabia — making it less a piece of jewellery and more a crown jewel in Georgina’s already formidable collection. If Taylor’s ring whispers old-school romance, Georgina’s declared legacy: a bold, ultra-glamorous symbol of power and permanence.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Cut: Cushion-cut pink diamond with halo

Carat: Estimated 30–40 carats

Cost: Estimated $4 million

When Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren Sánchez aboard his yacht in May 2023, he gave her more than a jewel — he delivered one of the most scrutinised engagement rings of the decade. The centrepiece is a cushion-cut pink diamond, believed to be between 30 and 40 carats, set in platinum. Its discreet double hidden halo and pavé-set natural diamonds add depth, while experts have praised the stone for being internally flawless and D-colour, the highest grade achievable according to GIA.

A jeweller described it as “nothing short of extraordinary” — and rightly so. Pink diamonds of this scale are beyond rare, with most of the world’s supply depleted following the closure of the Argyle mine in Australia. Harper’s Bazaar values it at around $4 million, making it one of the priciest, if not the priciest, celebrity rings in recent memory. Unlike many who follow trends, Bezos chose legacy and softness: a gemstone so rare that it positions Sánchez’s ring less as an accessory and more as a historic piece of jewellery. In the spectrum of celebrity engagements, this one eclipses most — not only for its scale but for its sheer impossibility to replicate.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Cut: Round brilliant diamond on chunky band

Carat: Approximately 2 carats

Cost: Estimated £30,000

If Taylor Swift’s ring is old-school romance and Lauren Sánchez’s is a legacy heirloom, Dua Lipa’s is pure modern cool. Callum Turner proposed with the help of Dua’s sister and closest friends, ensuring the design felt intimately her. The result: a custom-made 18k yellow gold band, deliberately chunky, framing a two-carat diamond in a bezel-style setting.

Vogue describes the piece as “bang on trend” for 2025, reflecting the shift away from fine, delicate claws towards bolder, more wearable engagement designs. London jeweller Kitty Fuller of Kitty Joyas calls it a cultural pivot: “people are seeking rings that feel contemporary and tactile.” Valued at approximately £30,000, Dua’s ring may be far from the stratospheric price tags of Hollywood’s elite, but its cultural capital is just as high. It is the kind of piece that fits seamlessly into her maximalist fashion vocabulary while remaining practical for everyday wear. For Dua, it is not about tradition or even rarity; it is about identity and self-expression, as hinted at in her music.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Cut: Oval-cut solitaire

Carat: Approximately 6–10 carats

Cost: Estimated $150,000–$300,000

Avengers and Barbie star Simu Liu proposed to his longtime girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris — the most cinematic of backdrops for a moment he called “the easiest yes of my life.” The ring is an oval-cut diamond set simply on a polished yellow gold band, estimated at between 6 and 10 carats depending on light and angle.

Experts at Steven Stone value the piece in the range of $150,000 to $300,000, making it elegant yet understated compared with Hollywood’s flashiest sparklers. What stands out here is not the price tag but the restraint: Liu’s ring is proof that a clean solitaire, when cut to precision, carries its own weight without the need for embellishment. Oval cuts have been enjoying a renaissance in celebrity culture, admired for their elongating effect on the finger and their ability to maximise surface sparkle. In Paris, under twinkling lights, the choice was both personal and universal — a classic proposal reinterpreted for a generation that values intimacy over excess. It is a ring that, much like Liu’s career trajectory, balances blockbuster appeal with seamless craftsmanship.