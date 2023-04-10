Tawasal SuperApp introduces the first virtual assistant 'Mellow AI' in UAE
Mellow AI, a new revolutionary AI assistant has now launched within Tawasal SuperApp.
This innovative AI-powered feature will help users with various tasks, such as answering general questions and providing information or offering suggestions and recommendations. Most importantly it is designed to serve the UAE-wide audience of mixed cultures by assisting in language translation, voice-to-text inquiries, providing brief summaries of texts and generating ideas or creative content.
Tawasal’s virtual assistant which is the first of its kind in the region is powered to make life easier for busy individuals, allowing them to manage their day-to-day activities by benefiting from language assistance, information retrieval, and communication support in 95 languages (English, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, Tagalog, French, Spanish, and Italian, to name a few), making it a convenient and user-friendly solution for on-the-go assistance.
Tawasal now offers the exclusive opportunity to join its waiting list. A selected number of users will be the first to access Mellow AI and get to enjoy its ground-breaking capabilities. Every Tawasal user can access it by simply searching for '@aibot' within the app itself.
Mellow AI's features are powered by advanced natural language processing technology, which enables the assistant to understand user queries and provide accurate and relevant responses. The AI assistant has been programmed to learn from user interactions, constantly improving its abilities and becoming more accurate over time. Safety and empathetic interaction are of prime importance; thus Mellow AI assistant will always encourage a healthy and safe way of communication in case of sensitive topics that may be addressed.
Michael S, product lead at Tawasal SuperApp, said: "At Tawasal, we aim to provide users with truly innovative and valuable features. Thus, we are thrilled to launch Mellow AI within Tawasal SuperApp, bringing the first AI assistant to the UAE and MENA region. Our AI assistant is designed to provide users with a hassle-free and efficient way to perform tasks on-the-go. We believe that Mellow AI will be a valuable addition and significantly enrich the experience for Tawasal SuperApp's users. We look forward to continuing to develop and improve our AI assistant in the future."
Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the future of personal assistance. Click here to download the app today https://tawasal.ae/dl.html or via Apple Store, Google PlayStore, and Huawei AppGallery and discover the countless ways Mellow AI can enhance your life.