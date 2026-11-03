Tanishq brings communities together this Diwali with 'Share the Light'

The Tata Group jeweller's 2026 campaign celebrates the emotions, connections and traditions that make Diwali in the UAE something entirely its own

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There is a particular quality to Diwali celebrated far from the place where you first learnt what it meant. The preparations are the same: the sweets, the new clothes set aside, the diyas arranged with care, but the context has changed. You are not returning to a home that already smells of the festival. You are building it from what you brought with you, in a city that carries on at its usual pace outside your window.

Indian families across the UAE have been doing this for more than three decades. What they have built is not a diminished version of the original; it is a different one, with its own character and its own traditions. The rangoli drawn on an apartment doorstep rather than a courtyard. The video call timed so both sides can watch the first diya being lit. The neighbour from a different background who has learnt, over the years, exactly when to knock on the door and what to bring. Diwali in the Gulf has become a festival that belongs not only to the people who brought it here, but to the communities they have made.

Tanishq's 2026 campaign, ‘Share the Light, This India Wali Diwali’, names what has been quietly happening all along. The Tata Group jeweller has taken the festival's most elemental image, one flame passing to another, with each diya as bright after lighting the next as it was before, and built its campaign around it. The sharing, in this telling, is not a gesture. It is simply what the festival has become here.

Diwali is the centre of the campaign, the moment the festival builds towards. Dhanteras arrives just before it, the day when buying something of lasting value, gold, jewellery, a piece that will be kept for years, is itself part of how the occasion is marked. Bhai Dooj follows, closing the season with the bond between siblings. A piece of jewellery chosen for any one of these days is not incidental to the occasion; it becomes part of how the occasion is remembered.

"Indians abroad carry Diwali with them wherever they go," says Arun Narayan, CEO, jewellery division, Titan Company Limited. "They bring their traditions, recipes and stories, finding ways to recreate the festival in new homes and new surroundings. Across the Gulf, we see these celebrations becoming part of a wider community, as neighbours, colleagues and friends join in and discover the traditions that make Diwali special. It is a reminder that while the way we celebrate may evolve, the meaning of the festival remains deeply rooted in our lives."

"At Tanishq, we believe jewellery is closely connected to the moments and relationships that matter to us. Whether it is a gift chosen for someone special or a family heirloom passed down through generations, jewellery carries memories and meaning. Share the Light, this India Wali Diwali reflects this spirit of giving and the joy of bringing people together," he added.

To mark the season, Tanishq is offering up to 25 per cent off diamond value and making charges on its gold and diamond jewellery across UAE boutiques. Making charges, the cost of the craftsmanship behind each piece, are a significant part of what a customer pays for gold jewellery, and a reduction here is felt directly. For those with pieces they have held for years and are ready to renew, Tanishq is offering a 100 per cent valuation on old gold exchange, along with an additional benefit of up to Dh15 per gram. There is something fitting about this at Diwali in particular: the festival has always been about renewal, about the new lamp lit from the old flame, about what is carried forward and what is transformed in the carrying. Offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Tanishq has spent more than two decades making jewellery for the occasions that define a life: weddings, milestones and the festivals that mark the turning of the year. Named The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by Trust Research Advisory, the brand brings together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design across its festive range.

The collection is available at Tanishq boutiques across the UAE and online at tanishq.ae. The invitation, as always at this time of year, is a simple one: light a diya, and see how far the light travels.