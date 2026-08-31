Can't wait for Taco Bell? 8 UAE spots for tacos, burritos and more

Taco Bell is officially making its UAE comeback, 14 years after the American fast-food chain left the country.

Americana Restaurants announced on August 30 that it had signed an exclusive development agreement with Taco Bell UK and Europe Ltd to bring the brand back to the UAE, with plans to eventually expand across other GCC markets.

There is still one important detail missing, though: exactly when UAE residents will be able to get their hands on a Crunchwrap again.

Luckily, the country's Mexican food scene looks very different from when Taco Bell departed in 2012. From quick burrito bowls and loaded quesadillas to birria and handmade tacos, there are plenty of places to get your fix in the meantime.

Here are eight to try.

1. Maiz Tacos

A homegrown Dubai favourite, Maiz Tacos started as a food truck before growing into a popular casual dining concept. As its name suggests, tacos take centre stage, alongside quesadillas, nachos and other Mexican-inspired dishes.

The brand has locations including JLT and Dubai Hills, making it an easy option for anyone looking for a casual taco stop.

Where: JLT and Dubai Hills, Dubai

2. El Primo Taqueria

If tacos are specifically what you are after, El Primo Taqueria takes its inspiration from Mexico City's street stalls and founder Jonathan's roots in Toluca.

Diners can choose between corn and flour tortillas, with fillings including pastor chicken with pineapple, slow-cooked Black Angus brisket, rib-eye, beef cheeks and Wagyu soujouk. The pastor and birria tacos come in sets of three.

Where: Dubai

3. Taqado Mexican Kitchen

For the build-your-own experience, Taqado Mexican Kitchen has long been one of the UAE's familiar names for Mexican-inspired fast casual food.

The concept centres around customisable burritos, bowls and tacos, making it particularly suited to anyone whose Taco Bell craving is really a craving for something wrapped in a tortilla.

Taqado has several locations across Dubai, including DIFC and Barsha Heights.

Where: Multiple locations across Dubai

4. Tortilla

Another option for burritos, tacos and bowls is Tortilla, the UK-born fast-casual Mexican chain that now has several UAE locations.

The format is straightforward: choose your base, fillings and toppings and build your meal the way you want it. It is one of the closer alternatives on this list for diners looking for a quick-service Mexican-inspired meal rather than a sit-down restaurant experience.

Where: Multiple locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

5. Burro Blanco

Burritos are the obvious starting point at Burro Blanco, but the UAE-grown concept goes well beyond them.

The menu includes build-your-own burritos and bowls, tacos and loaded quesadillas, alongside birria tacos, birria quesadillas and birria burritos. Diners can customise their meals with different proteins, toppings and salsas.

Where: Business Bay, Dubai; Masdar City and Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

6. La Patrona

La Patrona describes its food as "100% Mexican, 0% Tex Mex", with handmade tortillas and salsas prepared using Mexican chillies.

Among the taco options are chicken pastor, battered fish and smoked rib-eye, while its quesabirria features pulled beef and melted cheese inside a crispy corn tortilla, served with broth, salsa, onion, coriander and lime.

Where: UAE locations include Abu Dhabi

7. Chalco's Cantina

For those looking to turn their taco craving into more of a sit-down meal, Chalco's Cantina in Dubai Marina has a sizeable Mexican menu.

Taco choices include birria, grilled chicken, fish, shrimp, steak and vegetarian options, while burritos range from chicken and beef to birria, steak, fish and shrimp. There are also fajitas, enchiladas, nachos and handmade churros if tacos alone are not enough.

Where: Dubai Marina, Dubai

8. Loca

At the more upscale end of the list is Loca, a longstanding Mexican restaurant in the UAE.

Its Abu Dhabi menu stretches from tacos and quesabirria to burritos, fajitas and traditional Mexican dishes. Burrito fillings include carne asada, chicken with chile verde and slow-roasted lamb, while its traditional dishes include tamales, gorditas and pollo en mole.

It is less of a direct Taco Bell substitute and more of an option for diners who want to explore Mexican food beyond fast food.

Where: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi