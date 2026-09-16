Indian storyteller Laksh Maheshwari brings hit show 'Khushiyan' to Dubai

Indian storyteller Laksh Maheshwari is bringing his live show Khushiyan – A Journey to Find Joy to Dubai this September.

The show will take place at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, on September 26, following performances across India and other international cities.

Khushiyan centres around a simple question: what truly makes us happy? Laksh explores the idea through humour, personal experiences, memories and observations from everyday life.

Before taking his storytelling to the stage, Laksh built an online following under the name “Single.Handedly”, where he shared stories influenced by poetry, Sufi philosophy and his own experiences.

He later became an author, publishing The Descendants trilogy.

His online storytelling eventually developed into Khushiyan, which has since been performed in more than 30 cities across India.

According to organisers, the show sold more than 25,000 tickets across the country in six months.

One of its biggest performances took place at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, where more than 2,000 people attended.

Laksh has also begun taking the show internationally, with performances in Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne. Nairobi and several North American cities, including Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago and New York, are also listed as part of the tour.

The Dubai show is being brought to the UAE by Rayna Events, the live entertainment arm of Rayna Tours and Travels.

It is among the first events from Rayna Events as the company begins expanding into live entertainment, with plans to bring more performers and productions to audiences in the UAE.

For Dubai audiences, Khushiyan will bring Laksh’s style of online storytelling to the stage, with the show combining humour and personal stories as he explores different ideas of happiness.

Khushiyan – A Journey to Find Joy will take place at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Dubai, on September 26.

Book your tickets on Platinumlist.net and District.