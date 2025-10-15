Splash unveils new winter collection featuring Maya Diab

Splash Fashions, the Middle East’s leading fashion retailer, has unveiled its much-anticipated Winter Collection. The collection celebrates the art of transitional dressing, where lightweight layers, cozy textures, and bold style statements come together to create an effortlessly wearable wardrobe.

Leading the campaign is Maya Diab, the Lebanese superstar and Splash fashion ambassador, known for her bold, trendsetting style. A singer, actress, and fashion icon across the Arab world, Maya perfectly embodies the essence of the Splash woman — confident, expressive, and effortlessly chic.

This season’s aesthetic draws inspiration from heritage prints, bohemian layers, and nostalgic touches from the 1970s and 1980s, reimagined through a modern, fashion-forward lens. The color palette embraces rich tones of burgundy, navy, red, and olive, evoking warmth, depth, and understated sophistication. From soft suedette jackets and flowy skirts to relaxed blazers and sporty outerwear, each piece is designed to transition seamlessly from crisp mornings to breezy nights.

The collection offers something for everyone, with beautiful; layered silhouettes for women, heritage-meets-sporty separates for men, and youthful streetwear edits from Kappa, Lee Cooper, and Iconic. Completing the line-up are plus-size styles, cozy sleepwear, and seasonal accessories that strike the perfect balance between comfort and confidence.

In the campaign, Maya Diab showcases standout looks from the collection, pairing soft textures and layers in ensembles that move effortlessly from day to night. Her signature glamour meets Splash’s contemporary edge, creating a story that feels both aspirational and relatable.

The Winter Collection is now available across Splash stores and online at splashfashions.com, inviting everyone to mix, match, and make the season their own.