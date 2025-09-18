Splash Fashions announces Maya Diab as the new face of the brand

Splash Fashions announces an exclusive partnership with iconic Maya Diab, the celebrated Lebanese artist and regional style icon, who joins the brand as its fashion ambassador and the new face of Splash. This collaboration brings together Maya Diab’s creative energy and fearless approach to style with Splash’s signature vision of contemporary fashion, marking the start of an exciting new partnership for the brand.

A multifaceted talent – singer, actress, TV presenter, and fashion icon – Diab has captivated audiences across the Arab world through her bold sartorial statements and dynamic persona. From commanding the spotlight at Arab Fashion Week to being named the Arab Fashion Council’s Fashion Icon of the Year, she has consistently pushed boundaries and inspired trends that resonate throughout the region.

As the face of Splash’s upcoming campaigns, Diab will channel the brand’s commitment to bold, inclusive, and transformative fashion. Her appointment is set to amplify Splash’s influence and strengthen its connection with style-conscious consumers across the Middle East, reinforcing its legacy of making contemporary fashion both accessible and inspiring.

“Maya has always been a close friend of Splash, and we’re proud to now welcome her as our brand ambassador,” said Raza Beig, CEO of Splash Fashions. “Her style and influence resonate deeply with the Arabic audience, making this partnership a natural fit.”