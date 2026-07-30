'Spider-Man' is climbing Dubai Frame this weekend, and it's free to watch

Spider-Man is swapping New York's skyscrapers for one of Dubai's most famous landmarks this weekend.

To celebrate International Spider-Man Day on Saturday, August 1, VOX Cinemas is hosting a free public event at Dubai Frame, where the Marvel superhero will appear to climb up the iconic structure as part of a live stunt and light show.

Described as a first for the landmark, the event will see Spider-Man take over the Dubai skyline in what VOX Cinemas is calling a larger-than-life cinematic experience beyond the big screen.

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The event begins at 8 pm on Saturday, August 1, with attendees asked to gather at the Dubai Frame parking area before the show begins.

Attendance is free, but registration is required through Eventbrite. Those who successfully register will receive a confirmation email with full event details before the event.

The celebration comes as fans continue to flock to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which was released in UAE cinemas on Thursday, July 30. The latest chapter in the franchise sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, taking the character in a more grounded direction after the multiverse saga.

The film has received positive early reactions from audiences and critics alike.

Whether you're a longtime Spider-Man fan or simply looking for something different to do this weekend, the free event promises an unusual way to experience one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks.

When: Saturday, August 1, 8pm

Where: Dubai Frame Parking Area

Entry: Free, registration required via Eventbrite