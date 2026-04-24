UAE flag soars over Palm as Skydive Dubai reopens with special resident offer

Much to the delight of residents and tourists alike, Skydive Dubai has officially reopened its doors for an adrenaline-packed return to the skies.

But it’s not just back to business as usual. Skydive Dubai marked its comeback with a striking flag-themed jump from 13,000 feet above Palm Jumeirah. Set against the city’s coastline, the team shared a video of their comeback dive with the UAE flag flying high, offering a symbolic nod to the country’s resilient spirit as it looks ahead.

The jump took place at the Palm Dropzone, one of Dubai’s most photographed adventure hotspots and marked the return of an experience that sits firmly on many residents’ and tourists’ bucket lists.

Limited-time offer

To celebrate the reopening, Skydive Dubai is rolling out a limited-time offer designed especially for UAE residents. From 24 April to 3 May, residents who book a tandem skydive at the Palm Dropzone will receive a second jump for a friend at no additional cost, turning a solo leap into a shared experience.

The Palm Dropzone will operate from Friday to Sunday, welcoming thrill-seekers from 9am as part of a measured, safety-led return developed in close coordination with the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Skydive Dubai’s Desert Campus — a major hub for the local and international skydiving community — is now running from Wednesday to Sunday, with operations starting at 8am. Between the city-facing Palm site and the training-focused desert facility, both first-time jumpers and seasoned pros are being brought back into the rhythm.

Long considered one of Dubai’s most recognisable adventure experiences, Skydive Dubai is once again offering what many call the ultimate way to see the city: in freefall, from 13,000 feet above its landmarks. With the flag flying high over Palm Jumeirah and an opening offer tailor-made for residents, Dubai’s sky is officially open again for adventure-seekers.