‘Silence is my comfort zone’

The man of the moment Suvinder Vicky on his breakout performance in the new Netflix thriller Kohrra

By Yasser Usman Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 4:03 PM

Suvinder Vicky is the breakout star of the widely acclaimed Netflix thriller, Kohrra. Vicky plays the lead role of a Punjabi cop Balbir Singh and his nuanced performance is the talk of the town. He talks about his newfound success after a two-decade long acting journey, which includes films like Udta Punjab, Kesari and Chauthi Koot. Edited excerpts from an interview:

We’ve been seeing you in films and TV shows since last few years. You recently played an important role of the villain Sehtab Singh in CAT (Netflix), but now it’s Kohrra on Netflix that has given you overnight success. How were you selected for Kohrra?

I had done Udta Punjab (2016) with Sudip Sharma (writer-creator of Kohrra) where I had a small role. We bonded really well during the making of that movie, but then there was a gap of few years when we didn’t meet or speak. Then one day, out of the blue, I got a call from him. He told me he is thinking of me for a character and asked me to meet him in Mumbai. That character was Balbir Singh.

When I watched the trailer of Kohrra for the first time, even I didn’t realise you are the ‘hero’. I heard when you began shooting, even the crew didn’t have a clue.

I think it was because I am just a regional actor based in Chandigarh (Punjab). I began my career in Punjabi theatre, then Punjabi films and TV shows happened. I started by playing smaller roles, so there was never any stardom of any sort. So when we started shooting Kohrra, the main team — Sudip Singh, Randeep Jha (director) and the cameraman — knew but the light-men and other crew on set had no idea that I am playing the lead. So, on the first day of shoot the light man called from behind, ‘Aey chacha, zara light ke focus mei aao’ (Hey uncle, please come into the light). I think he called me chacha because I had white beard (laughs). After a few days, everyone realised this chacha is not going anywhere because he is playing the lead (laughs).

Generally, successful characters in Bollywood or TV series are remembered by iconic lines or dialogue, but here the strongest part of Balbir’s character is his silence. You convey so much through your silence. Was it a comfortable zone as a performer?

I can say this is my comfort zone, to convey everything without really saying it. Silence speaks. Even my roles where I was praised before, the critically acclaimed movies Chauthi Koot (2015) and Meel Patthar (2020, Netflix), were in this zone. I think shooting these two films really helped me in Kohrra. For me, it’s the opposite of the roles I was doing in Punjabi cinema and TV. In Punjabi cinema, there’s focus on comedy, where you have to react to the lines of your co-actor and than deliver the comedy ‘punchline’. But Kohrra needed a different prep. I read about the character, the detailed script and got into the zone of silent emotions.

That silence is golden. You’ve been an actor who was always present in the background in films like Udta Punjab, Kesari and Chauthi Koot, but it is post-Kohrra that people are saying where were you till now. Has it been a long struggle to reach here?

I have really enjoyed my journey as an actor. Honestly, I never thought that I have to be a big star. To be an actor was my dream, of course, and I think I achieved it. I was getting work regularly since 2000, the smaller roles, Punjabi music videos and TV shows. Sometimes, I used to Google and wonder when did I shoot that music video or the Punjabi show (laughs)? There were so many smaller roles. I used to have a diary where I used to write the work I did, especially the music albums, because you forget that. Then I used to search for them on YouTube and feel happy.

Now that stardom has happened, how have things changed in the family?

Family has become busy with my success (laughs). I am not very fluent in terms of technology and social media, so I have to ask my kids to help me. They are happy looking at my Instagram profile and keep telling me, “Papa, your followers are increasing every day.” And they feel happy with the praise I am getting.

Directors like Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta and many others have praised your performance. Which is the compliment you cherish most?

All these compliments mean the world to me. I did Shahid (2012) with Hansal Mehta 10 years ago. I did Kesari (2019) and Karan Johar was the co-producer of that film. I remember going for the premiere of Kesari in Mumbai because I wanted to meet Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. Akshay couldn’t attend the premiere for some reason, but I clicked a photo with Karan Johar. So these people who I admired so much are praising my art and that too for not their own films but a TV show; it’s a matter of great pride for me. I feel grateful to team Kohrra, my family who always stood by me and, of course, the audiences who have given so much love to Balbir Singh.

With overnight success, are their any new wishes­ ­— a role, or working with a favourite director or an actor?

Not really. The reason is that I never thought stardom would happen. I had heard about overnight success but never imagined it could happen to me. I only wish that the work I do in the future matches this level. The pressure of working hard — that is the challenge.

