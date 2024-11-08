White Friday? No! It's Pan Friday! Biggest sales in the year

As the holiday season approaches, everyone's talking about White Friday - the highly anticipated annual shopping event where retailers offer incredible discounts.

But this year, there's something even bigger in the UAE - Pan Friday! Pan Home is here with the biggest furniture sale of the year, offering unmatched discounts on everything you need to redesign your home.

Here's everything you need to know about this extraordinary sale.

What is Pan Friday?

Pan Friday is the UAE's answer to Black Friday, but exclusively focused on premium home furniture and décor. From November 1 to December 8, 2024, it offers an unbeatable selection of stylish furniture and home décor pieces to help you ring in the new year with elegance and comfort. Pan Home is bringing up to 90% off across all product categories this year, including sofas, dining sets, bedroom furniture, and living room décor.

This year's sale offers something truly unique with four weekly crazy deals, like sofas for Dh100, chairs for Dh20, and bedsheets for Dh5. With such deep discounts, it's the ideal time to transform your space or find the perfect gift for family and friends. Don't miss the chance to explore Pan Home’s stylish designs at prices that make home makeovers more affordable than ever!

What to expect in Pan Friday?

During Pan Friday, Pan Home offers multiple exclusive deals, allowing you to shop stylish pieces for every room at incredible prices. Here's a sneak peek of the best deals awaiting you:

Buy 1 Get 1 free on accessories

This is an exclusive online deal where you can buy one accessory item and get one for free. This deal makes it easy to add those finishing touches to your rooms with decorative items. To avail of this offer, you must add two items to your cart with a tag B1G1 on the image, and you will only pay the price for the higher-priced item.

Here are some of the best deals from the Buy 1 Get 1 offer at Pan Home.

Saule Handpainted Framed Mountain Design Wall Art

This hand-painted framed mountain design is 120x3.8x80cm in size and white in colour. It is a natural painting with linen material and is available at Dh239.

Vivian Wall Mounting Jewellery Cabinet

This Vivian Wall Mounting Jewelry Cabinet measures 36.5 x 13.5 x 110cm. It is made from a strong and durable MDF board and features a clean, modern white finish, costing Dh299.

Cemal Viscose Rug

This Cemal Viscose Rug has a low shedding, is cost-effective, and gives a beautiful look to your living space. It is 300x200x1cm in size, has an 18kg weight, and has a grey finish.

Sale on everything, Up to 90% off

With discounts of up to 90%, Pan Friday lets you save on almost every product in the store. Whether furnishing an entire room or adding a few upgrades, these prices are unbeatable.

Below are the best Pan Friday deals for you:

Kenan 4-seater Sofa — 70% off

The Kenan four-seater sofa in blue is a stylish and comfortable addition to your home. With its modern design, soft fabric, and durable construction, it enhances any living room while providing relaxation with its comfortable backrests and armrests.

Forum office desk right side return melamine - 31% off

Transform your office with the forum office desk. This right-facing desk features a light oak and white finish, along with pull-out drawers and open side shelves for ample storage. Its simple design creates an efficient and comfortable workspace.

Weekly deals like Dh100 sofas and Dh20 chairs

Each week, look out for exclusive 'Crazy Deals', where you can get items like sofas for as low as Dh100 and chairs for Dh20. These limited-time offers mean huge savings on quality items, so be sure to check the site frequently to grab these deals.

Conclusion:

This year's Pan Friday is your chance to take advantage of extraordinary discounts on high-quality furniture and décor. With offers across all categories and weekly specials, Pan Home provides an affordable way to bring new life to your home.

Whether you want to complete a room makeover or add a few fresh touches, Pan Friday has everything you need to create a space you’ll love. Don’t miss out on the UAE's biggest furniture sale - discover more crazy Black Friday Offers in 2024 from pan home!