Spanish fashion house unveils summer deals

They decided to not renew their apartment lease in Dubai and instead spend the entire summer travelling on a self-funded trip
Adolfo Dominguez, the renowned Spanish fashion has announced its summer deals in Dubai until 24th July and Jeddah until 15th of July.
This limited time offer presents an unparalleled opportunity for fashion aficionados to elevate their summer wardrobe with signature pieces crafted with meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled craftsmanship.
Summer is synonymous with effortless style and sophistication and a Adolfo Dominguez piece will prove a welcome addition whether trying to stay cool in Dubai or travelling abroad with effortless ease.
Adolfo Dominguez elevates the wardrobes of both men and women. From breezy linens to chic capsules, the curated selection embodies the essence of laid back, summer style.
Whether it's a leisurely stroll along the palm-lined avenues or an evening soirée under the stars, Adolfo Dominguez's summer deals cater to every occasion with grace and finesse. With a diverse range of garments designed to make a statement, customers can explore the artistry of Adolfo Dominguez while enjoying exceptional savings.
Adolfo Dominguez has two stores in Dubai — Dubai Hills and Mall of the Emirates.
They decided to not renew their apartment lease in Dubai and instead spend the entire summer travelling on a self-funded trip
The cousins joined hands to form Kilimanjaro Energy Group which signed an MoU with Skyworth Group on June 20
Experience premium comfort and unique dining options at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel
Saher Adukia uses her athletic talent and leadership prowess towards making change in her community
A 90-minute Golden Tour Experience is available for UAE visitors and residents
Sports car Morgan Plus Four revealed on board QE2 Cruise Ship
This open-ear headphone set does not compromise on sound quality while keeping you aware of your surroundings
Sixth-form student Mohamed Nasser Khoori and Year 13 celebrated their graduation on June 12