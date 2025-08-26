Smarter learning, bigger savings: ASUS offers up to Dh1,000 off for Back-to-School 2025

From lecture halls to creative projects and even late-night gaming sessions, ASUS ensures there is a device for every kind of student

As students across the UAE prepare for the upcoming academic year, ASUS is rolling out its strongest Back-to-School 2025 lineup, delivering powerful laptops that combine performance, portability, and AI innovation. From lecture halls to creative projects and even late-night gaming sessions, ASUS ensures there is a device for every kind of student - from the lightest AI-powered Copilot+ laptops for those who value mobility, to dual-screen productivity machines for multitaskers, and gaming beasts with RTX 50 series graphics for students who balance study with high-performance play.

To make upgrading easier, customers can save up to Dh1,000 on select models, along with exclusive Back-to-School bundles - from free soundbars and wireless mice to gaming kits and backpacks. Whether you’re studying, creating, or gaming, ASUS has the perfect combination of performance, portability, and perks to start your academic year at the top of your game - with offers available at your favorite retail stores and the ASUS UAE eShop.

For added value, ASUS is giving back to the education community. If you’re a student or teacher, you can unlock an additional discount of up to Dh200 by simply presenting your valid student/teacher ID at partner retailers or shopping through the ASUS Education Store, making your back-to-school upgrade even smarter.

“With the 2025 Back-to-School season, ASUS is making high-performance laptops more accessible than ever,” said Moira Chen, marketing manager at ASUS Middle East. “From AI-powered productivity to immersive gaming, we want every student to have the tools they need to succeed.”

Key Takeaways – ASUS Back-to-School 2025

ASUS launches its strongest Back-to-School lineup, featuring AI-powered Copilot+ laptops, dual-screen productivity machines, and RTX 50 series gaming laptops.

Students can save up to Dh1,000 on select models, with bundles that include free soundbars, wireless mice, gaming kits, and backpacks.

Exclusive offers are available across ASUS ME eShop and leading UAE retailers, making premium laptops more accessible.

Students and teachers enjoy an extra Dh200 discount by presenting a valid ID at partner retailers or shopping through the ASUS Education Store.

Which Student Are You? Find Your Perfect ASUS Laptop

The Always-On Achiever

For students who want the smartest, most portable laptops to excel in studies and beyond.

Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA): Was Dh3,999, now Dh3,699

The world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, packed with AI tools to boost productivity and long battery life.

ProArt P16 (H7606WP): Dh14,999 with exciting bundle offers at retail stores

RTX 50-powered, built for creators balancing coursework with professional-grade editing.

The Smart Spender

Performance laptops that balance budget and features.

ASUS TUF F16 (FX608JMR) RTX 5060: Was Dh6,299, now Dh5,699.

Military-grade durability and affordable gaming + productivity.

Vivobook S14 Copilot+ PC (S3407QA): Was Dh3,499, now Dh2,711.

Ultra-thin, up to 1 TB storage, powered by Snapdragon with a dedicated Qualcomm GPU for Gen Z students.

The Hybrid Hustler

For students juggling classes, part-time work, content creation, and gaming.

ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605KM): Was Dh10,691, now Dh10,499

Premium build with 14-inch 3K OLED screen, slim design with AI-enhanced performance and strong battery life. Powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060.

ROG Strix G16 (G615JMR): Was Dh7,499, now Dh6,699.

A competitive edge for both study and esports, powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060.

The Competitive Student

For students serious about gaming performance.

ROG Strix Scar G18 (G835LR): Was Dh12,999, now Dh11,999

Massive 18-inch display, advanced cooling for marathon sessions, latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

ROG Desktop G700 (G700TF): Was Dh10,999, now Dh10,499

Esports-ready powerhouse with high refresh rates, packed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

Exclusive Back-to-School Bundle Offer

No matter your course, passion, or budget, ASUS has a 2025 laptop designed for your success. From ultra-portable AI Copilot+ laptops to powerhouse RTX 50 series gaming machines, powered by AMD, Intel, or Qualcomm, every model is built to help you work smarter, create better, and play harder.

Find your Back-to-School companion today at leading retailers or on the ASUS ME eShop - and start the academic year at the top of your game.