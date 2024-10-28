SHEIN UAE Bus Tour rolls out fashion, fun, and big savings across the emirates

The highly anticipated SHEIN UAE Bus Tour has begun, offering an unforgettable brand experience on wheels.









Follow us



Global online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN has officially kicked off its UAE Bus Tour and the excitement is real. With its first stop at JBR, the SHEIN bus is now touring across Dubai and Sharjah, offering visitors an interactive experience unlike any other.

Shoppers across the region are encouraged to join in the fun and use the exclusive code 20PR to enjoy 20 per cent off on online purchases during the first week of the event through the SHEIN app or website.

SHEIN's mobile showroom is packed with the latest SHEIN quality collections for women, men, beauty, and home and living. Take part in fun games, capture Instagram-worthy moments, and indulge in free snacks - it's all happening now!

The tour is currently at JBR in Dubai from October 25 to 27, and will continue to University of Dubai on October 29, Dubai Knowledge Park on October 30th, Al Majaz Waterfront, and finish in Sharjah from October 31 to November 1.

Follow the journey using: #SHEINUAEbustour #SHEINbusadventure