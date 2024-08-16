Partner Content By KT Engage
Make This School Year Smarter and Cleaner with Dreame's Cutting-Edge Products and Exclusive Discounts
As the back-to-school season rolls around, it's time to gear up for the new academic year. But this time, why not make your school and work life more efficient, cleaner, and smarter? Dreame Technology, known for its cutting-edge home appliances, is here to ensure you start the year on the right foot with their incredible deals. Whether you're a student returning to the classroom or a professional working from home, Dreame's innovative products are designed to elevate your daily routine.
Up to 50% Off with Dreame
To make this back-to-school season even more exciting, Dreame is thrilled to announce a special promotion in collaboration with EROS Group. From August 17 to September 5, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent across all Dreame product categories, available on Amazon and at selected EROS stores. This limited-time offer is designed to make the transition back to school smoother and more convenient for families, ensuring homes are equipped with the latest in smart cleaning technology.
Rajat Asthana, COO of EROS Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "As the exclusive distributor of Dreame in the UAE, we are excited to bring their state-of-the-art home cleaning products to our customers with exclusive discounts for the back-to-school season. Dreame is a pioneer in smart robotic vacuum cleaning technologies that help make your busy life easier. We understand that as households prepare to go back to school, time saving and convenience are what they are looking for in their home appliances, and Dreame offers the very best of both."
Unveiling Dreame's 2024 Flagship Products
To coincide with the back-to-school season, Dreame has launched its best flagship products for 2024, setting new standards in home cleaning and personal care.
X40 Ultra Complete: The Ultimate Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Dreame's X40 Ultra Complete is a game-changer in the world of robotic vacuum cleaners. It boasts industry-leading innovations such as the extendable side brush and MopExtend™ Mop, ensuring every corner of your home is spotless. With 12,000Pa of suction power, it effortlessly handles thick rugs and carpets. The 7-in-1 auto base station provides a fully automated cleaning experience, while the OmniDirt™ technology scrubs away even the most stubborn stains. The rising mop feature lifts up to 10.5mm, preventing carpets from getting wet, and the anti-tangle TriCut brush (available separately) further enhances its efficiency.
H14: Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
The H14 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is designed for versatility and power. Its 180° flexible lie-flat reach allows it to clean spaces as low as 14cm, while the liquid separation motor ensures no backflow of used water, even during intense cleaning. With an 18,000Pa suction powered by a 125,000RPM motor, the H14 tackles both wet and dry messes with ease. Its edge-to-edge cleaning capability ensures no spot is left untouched.
Airstyle: 5-in-1 Hair Drying and Styling System
Dreame's Airstyle is a revolutionary 5-in-1 hair drying and styling system that combines drying, styling, and setting in one device. Equipped with two nozzles and three interchangeable styling attachments, it uses the coanda effect for natural styles, driven by a 100,000 RPM motor for high-velocity airflow. The Auto-Wrap Barrel delivers salon-quality curls, while the Smoothing Brush and Flyaway Attachment tackle frizz effortlessly. The Round Volumizing Brush adds lift and volume, giving you professional results from the comfort of your home.
Don't Miss Out on Dreame's Limited-Time Offers!
This back-to-school season, Dreame's exclusive deals and cutting-edge products are here to make your life easier and more enjoyable. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home cleaning routine or enhance your personal care, Dreame has something for everyone. And to add to this, Dreame is also expanding its presence with new physical stores in Dubai. These stores will offer a hands-on experience with Dreame's innovative products, allowing you to explore and test the latest technology before making a purchase.
For more information on the promotion and new products, visit the Dreame branding store on Amazon.