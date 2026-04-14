APM Monaco unveils lilac-led Collection Printemps for spring

A refined interplay of colour, geometric form and contemporary design language

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APM Monaco presents its latest collection, Collection Printemps, a refined ode to the season built around the soft radiance of lilac and the precision of geometric design.

At the heart of the collection, lilac takes centre stage - infusing each piece with a delicate glow that captures the very essence of spring. Drawing inspiration from Art Deco structure and romantic atmosphere, the collection balances graphic precision with whisper-soft femininity, resulting in jewellery that feels both timeless and deeply of the moment.

Geometric stone shapes are meticulously set into architectural silhouettes, with structured rings boasting clean lines and precise detailing alongside pendants and earrings that offer a graphic yet delicate aesthetic. Delicate lilac gemstones are paired with shimmering white stones, creating a harmonious contrast that is at once fresh and sophisticated.

Layering is central to the Collection Printemps experience. Stackable rings, bracelets and necklaces invite the wearer to mix and match, building a personalised look that speaks to individual style while remaining anchored in the collection's minimalist vision - designed for everyday elegance and special occasions alike.

Completing the offering, APM Monaco introduces a complementary accessories range crafted from butter-soft suede-like fabrics and woven vegan leather. Versatile and refined, these pieces transition seamlessly from day to night, perfectly embodying the spring lilac mood.

Collection Printemps is a testament to APM Monaco's commitment to craftsmanship, contemporary design, and pieces created to be cherished.