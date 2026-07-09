Sheikha Latifa celebrates UAE youth orchestra's historic performances in Vienna

After becoming the first Emirati orchestra to perform at several of the world's leading concert venues during a tour of Vienna, Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has praised the National Youth Orchestra Dubai and its Strings Camerata Orchestra for their historic achievement.

In a post shared on Wednesday, July 8, Sheikha Latifa said she was proud of what the orchestra had achieved, describing the performances as another milestone in its journey of international success.

"We are proud of what the National Youth Orchestra Dubai and its Strings Camerata Orchestra have achieved during their Vienna tour, becoming the first Emirati orchestra to perform at a number of the world's leading concert venues, with the support of Dubai Culture through its Dubai Cultural Grant programme, continuing the journey of global excellence it began in New York last year," she wrote.

The orchestra's Vienna performances build on its international debut in New York last year, further strengthening the UAE's growing presence on the global classical music stage.

Sheikha Latifa also highlighted the importance of supporting young talent, saying the achievement reflects the impact of investing in future generations.

"These achievements reaffirm that investing in youth unlocks limitless opportunities, and they reinforce our commitment in Dubai to continuing to nurture creativity and empower talent," she added.

The Vienna tour was supported by Dubai Culture through its Dubai Cultural Grant programme, an initiative aimed at supporting creatives and promoting Dubai's cultural sector locally and internationally.