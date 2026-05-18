Sheikha Latifa launches book of her photographs highlighting desert life, local environment

Described as an "exceptional visual and cultural document of the relationship between people and camels," Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has launched Ode to a Camel, a new book featuring her photographs documenting camel culture, desert life, and Emirati heritage.

The launch ceremony took place at Dubai Mall on May 16 and was attended by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi and Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, sons of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, along with artists, intellectuals, and cultural figures.

Published by Assouline, the book combines photography with poetry and literary reflections, presenting camels as symbols deeply tied to identity, memory, and resilience in Emirati culture.

The publication includes a collection of professional photographs taken by Sheikha Latifa over several years, capturing details of desert life, camel behaviour, and the relationship between animals, people, and the environment.

According to details shared during the launch, the book also explores the history of Arabian camels, local breeds, and their role in the lives of ancestors as companions in travel and survival.

The project further highlights cultural expressions and traditions associated with camels in the UAE, while drawing comparisons with how camels are viewed in other parts of the world.

Organisers described the publication as both a visual and cultural document that preserves an important aspect of the UAE’s intangible heritage through a contemporary artistic approach.

Proceeds from the book will support charitable initiatives and humanitarian projects.

During the event, fine art photographer and creative mentor Antonio Saba said it was an honour to accompany Sheikha Latifa during part of her photographic journey. He added that while he offered guidance and tools, the artistic direction and visual language behind the project came from her own creative vision and talent.

Attendees praised the publication’s blend of photography and poetry, describing it as a modern interpretation of Emirati and Arab heritage.

Ode to a Camel is expected to attract readers and visual art enthusiasts around the world interested in photography, literature and cultural storytelling.