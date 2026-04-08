Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Primark store at Dubai Mall

Shoppers browsing Primark’s Dubai Mall store on Wednesday were in for an unexpected royal encounter as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid a surprise visit to the brand’s first UAE outlet.

The Dubai Ruler was seen touring the store with other officials, as surprised customers paused mid-shopping to greet him.

Photos shared by Primark on its official social channels show Sheikh Mohammed walking through the aisles, cane in hand, while staff and visitors look on.

In its caption, the retailer said it was “truly honoured” and “humbled” to welcome him to the flagship store.

"Truly honoured to welcome His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to our Dubai Mall Primark store today. We are humbled by his visit," read the caption.

Several residents have already flooded the comments, sharing how endearing it felt to see their ruler casually strolling through a Primark aisle. "Forever simple and inspiring everyone," one user wrote.

The visit comes just days after Primark opened the doors to its sprawling Dubai Mall location, a key part of the brand’s ambitious push into the Middle East.

The store, spanning one sales floor, brings the brand’s signature shopping experience to the city’s busiest shopping destination, with everything from everyday basics to homeware under one roof.

Operated in partnership with regional retail giant Alshaya Group, the brand is expected to build on the strong footfall at Dubai Mall with further rollouts in the city, as it tests demand for more locations in high‑traffic malls.

The brand’s City Centre Mirdif outlet is set to open on Thursday, April 9.