Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai cafe founded by Emirati entrepreneur

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was recently spotted visiting Cherry House, a café concept that combines a roastery, bakery, espresso bar, and dining experience.

The venue shared photos from the visit on May 17, describing it as “an unforgettable milestone.”

In a post shared online, the brand wrote in Arabic: “We were honoured by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the first supporter, as we continue following his vision and path.”

The café also shared an English message thanking the Dubai Ruler, saying: “We had the privilege of welcoming His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Cherry House, a moment that truly marks the beginning of something special.”

Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Mohamed Alkoas, fully known as Mohamed Matar Al Koas Al Falasi, Cherry House describes itself as a “one-of-a-kind experience” that blends coffee, dining, and bakery culture under one concept. Besides the roastery, the Emirati is also the owner of two major homegrown brands: Saddle (a specialty coffee and lifestyle café) and Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen.

Public appearances by Sheikh Mohammed at local businesses, cafés and public spaces frequently draw attention online across the UAE. In recent weeks, he has also been spotted during visits to restaurants, shopping destinations, and a fitness club in Nad Al Sheba.