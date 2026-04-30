Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed spotted again visiting a fitness club in Nad Al Sheba

Gym-goers in Dubai were in for an unexpected moment after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, was spotted during a visit to a fitness club in Nad Al Sheba on Wednesday, April 29.

The sighting took place at FITCODE, a premium mixed health club, which shared clips of the visit on its Instagram Stories.

In the videos, Sheikh Mohammed is seen walking through the gym alongside officials, as members paused mid-workout to take in the moment. Some were seen filming quietly, while others watched in surprise as he moved through the space.

Reactions quickly followed online, with one gym-goer writing, “Just a casual visitor at the gym?” while another added, “Did not expect to see this midway through my leg day today.”

Public sightings of Sheikh Mohammed have become a familiar moment across the UAE, often drawing attention for their spontaneous and informal nature. This is not the first time he has been seen out and about this month.

Just days earlier, diners were surprised during a weekend outing at a Dubai restaurant, where he greeted families, posed for photos and interacted with children. Earlier in April, shoppers at Dubai Mall were also caught off guard when the Dubai Ruler made a surprise visit to a Primark store, stopping to greet customers as they shopped.