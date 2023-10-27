How does 'love' fare in comparison to 'adore', 'like', 'care for' and 'be fond of'?

By Shashi Tharoor Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:13 PM

What does the concept of the word “love” truly entail? This perennial inquiry has captivated the minds of poets, dramatists, philosophers, as well as countless heartsick adolescents and grown-ups, throughout the ages. It is said that Arabic has at least 11 words for love and each of them conveys a different emotion. English is not so fortunate.

Yet the word “love” is a multifaceted gem in the realm of language. It assumes the role of a noun, embodying a spectrum of emotions and sentiments, ranging from profound attachment to tender affection, benevolent fondness to passionate romance. It can also transcend into intense affinity, a profound abstraction, an ardent passion, an unwavering devotion, a consuming preoccupation, a fiery desire. Love, as a noun (“my love”), can refer to a person or a cherished object. As a verb, “love” encapsulates the act of experiencing any of these emotions. To “love” something signifies everything from cherishing its bonds and feeling intense devotion, to being enveloped by flames of sensual longing, or simply deriving joy and gratification from something, whether a person, a sport or a food!

Words have meaning in relation to each other; so how does “love” fare in comparison to “adore”, “like”, “care for” and “be fond of”? Although love is a powerful emotion, the word “adore” is even more potent, since adoration carries with it a sense of reverence. Initially, when “adore” first came into English from French, it was used to denote a form of worship. However, by the time of Shakespeare, it had evolved to be used interchangeably with “love” in contexts unrelated to religion.

The verb “like” provides us considerable flexibility, given its ability to encompass a wide spectrum of emotions, ranging from mild to almost profound. Though you “like” something or someone that gives you pleasure, which might involve lukewarm feelings or more intense ones, “like” is undeniably less potent than “love”. While “love” is based on trust, and may take time to develop, “like” is an instant feeling. You can “like” anything, or lots of things, but you “love” only a few. Of course, Facebook has diluted the significance of the word “like”, as one can express liking for virtually anything or anyone with a simple click. The meaning of the word “like” still implies you approvingly take pleasure in something, but perhaps just fleetingly, only to the extent of passing it on to other people.

On the other hand, “care for” typically steers us away from the romantic, into situations involving nurturing. Caring implies providing for or looking after another person, and carries connotations of sympathy or benevolence. You can care for someone without loving them. The same with “being fond of”, which also signifies a milder form of affection compared to love. It is certainly characterised by warmth and affection, and it may even involve indulgence. However, fondness lacks the passionate intensity associated with love.

These nuances of meaning are hard to define; they also contribute to the difficulty in discovering genuine substitutes for the word “love.” You always lose yourself in love. You can “fall in love”, “stumble across love”, “be struck by love” or “be crossed in love”. All the other emotions we’ve discussed imply no loss of control.

People in love sometimes infantilise the object of their feelings; calling a loved one “baby” is common. Indeed, there is often an overlap between the terms employed to describe or address children and the terms applied to romantic partners. Terms like “honey”, “darling”, “sweetie” and even “munchkin” can be used for both. At one time, men were careless enough to allow such language to slip into their conversations with women even in professional contexts, where they were grossly inappropriate. In recent years, after being called out, men have learned to keep such endearments out of the workplace.

“Love” conveys emotions, moulds relationships, and potentially influences our thought processes. It’s difficult not to sympathise with (maybe even “care for”) the poor lexicographer who has the challenging job of explaining this complex term, including all its intricate nuances and variations. Fortunately, this newspaper doesn’t have a “like” button to click at the end of this article!

