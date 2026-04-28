Sharjah’s women-only beach park set to open: Here’s everything you need to know

Sharjah is set to welcome a new women-only beach park, a first-of-its-kind coastal space in the Emirate’s eastern region designed entirely around women’s comfort and privacy.

Located in Dibba Al Hisn along the Gulf of Oman, the newly completed Ladies Beach Park offers a quieter, more secluded alternative to the city’s busier waterfronts. The space is built as a fully equipped seaside escape where women can swim, walk, work out or simply unwind without the presence of mixed crowds.

According to the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW), the project is part of wider efforts to enhance recreational and service facilities for women across the Emirate. Spread across 6,350 square metres, the park has also been positioned as a ‘model project’ for similar developments in the future.

What the park offers

At its core is a private beachfront, but the offering extends well beyond that. The main building is divided into two wings, comprising a cafe for post-swim catch-ups, a fitness centre, a creative space and multipurpose rooms for classes or events. Supporting amenities include a prayer room, a small clinic, administrative offices and guard rooms.

Families have also been factored into the design. A shaded children’s play area with soft rubber flooring allows mothers to bring their children along without compromising on privacy. Along the waterfront, a rubber jogging and walking track offers a low-impact option for those looking to stay active while taking in the sea breeze.

Safety and privacy have been built into the infrastructure from the outset. The site includes a 200-metre rock revetment to protect against wave impact, along with a three-metre-high fence, lifeguard towers, designated bathing areas and dedicated service spaces.

For residents on the east coast, it’s sure to add a new option to the weekend to-do list. And for those elsewhere in the UAE, it could easily become a destination worth the drive, especially as more women-focused beachfront spaces are being developed across the country.