Dubai restaurant launches brunch inspired by Japanese lucky cat tradition

A new brunch concept inspired by the Japanese Maneki Neko, also known as the beckoning lucky cat, is arriving in Dubai this June.

Launching at Shanghai Me in DIFC, Dubai, the new monthly “Maneki Brunch” will take place on the last Saturday of every month from 12.30 pm to 4 pm, with its first edition set for June 6.

The concept draws inspiration from the Japanese symbol often associated with luck, prosperity, and abundance, with the restaurant shaping the afternoon around a slower dining experience that gradually becomes more lively as the day progresses.

The brunch menu will centre around a selection of Shanghai Me’s Pan-Asian dishes, beginning with dim sum and sushi platters before moving into mains including Beef Tenderloin in Black Pepper Sauce, Shrimps in Chili Sauce, Grilled Miso Chicken, and Mapo Tofu served in a clay pot.

Guests looking for additional options will also be able to order premium additions such as roast duck carving and caviar, while a dessert platter will conclude the experience.

Packages for the brunch are priced at Dh348 for soft beverages, Dh498 for house beverages, and Dh648 for champagne.

According to the restaurant, the Maneki Neko theme will be incorporated subtly throughout the experience through small details and curated elements rather than heavy décor or theatrical styling.

For the launch edition, Shanghai Me is also partnering with Floraïku, which will introduce fragrance-focused experiences and curated gifting during the brunch.

“Maneki Brunch is designed to unfold with a sense of surprise,” said Nicolas Jaouen, Director of Operations at Shanghai Me.

“It begins as a refined dining experience, then gradually builds into something more vibrant and social. Guests may come for the food, but they stay for the atmosphere.”

The new brunch concept will become a recurring monthly event at the DIFC venue, with future editions scheduled for the last Saturday of each month.