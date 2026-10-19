Shah Rukh Khan's UNIFYD Abu Dhabi festival reveals full lineup, ticket sale dates

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the full lineup for UNIFYD, a new music festival set to take place in Abu Dhabi on March 20, 2027, featuring 15 artists across multiple stages.

The one-day festival, curated by the Bollywood actor, will be held at Etihad Live on Yas Island, bringing together established singers and emerging performers from the Indian music industry.

Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla, who were previously announced on Friday, will be joined by Sonu Nigam, who is set to perform a special set. The lineup also includes JONITA, Shalmali Kholgade, Patiala Mehfil and Simran Choudhary.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Other performers confirmed for the festival include Nooriyah, Curtain Blue, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Rusha & Blizza, Stick No Bills, BOH!B, Priyanka and Unnayanaa.

The festival will feature different styles of music, with performances taking place across multiple stages throughout the day.

UNIFYD is produced by D'YAVOL Live and District, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, and in association with Emirates NBD.

Arijit Singh is known for Bollywood songs including Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya and Chaleya, while Karan Aujla has gained popularity with tracks such as Tauba Tauba and Softly. Sonu Nigam, meanwhile, is known for songs including Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.

Tickets are available exclusively through the District app, with early access for Emirates NBD cardholders running until 9.30am UAE time on Tuesday, October 20.

General ticket sales will begin at 10.30am UAE time on the same day, allowing fans to purchase tickets for the festival.

Further information about the event, including lineup updates and ticket details, is available through the District app and the festival's official Instagram account, @unifyd.festival.