Sensible People Movers: Recounting the many affordable MPVs in the UAE

By George Kuruvilla Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 5:25 PM

When one is in the market for a new ride, eyes often turn to sedans and hatchbacks, following the convention set by our parents or to SUVs and crossovers, which seem to offer better utility, safety and aspirational value. But betwixt the many segments there is a lesser known, no-nonsense type of vehicle that does everything a commuter is meant to do and then some more. This class of vehicle is called MPV or Multi-Purpose Vehicle.

You can look at one as a sort of SUV without much of that off-roading prowess. Instead, it provides other advantages like easy ingress/egress thanks to the lower ride height as compared to ‘Sport Utes’. This also allows for easy loading and unloading of luggage. And an MPV can eat up a lot of that. It also provides flexible seating configurations and since the primary focus is commuting, it is often fitted with smaller more fuel-efficient motor that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

This week, I wish to bring to your notice some of these people-hauling true commuters that you should consider if you have a big family or move furniture/luggage regularly but are restricted to a tight budget.

Toyota Veloz

The Veloz is all new for 2023 and it is the latest addition to the brand that has essentially schooled the world on vehicular reliability, residual value, and the value-for-money quotient. Yes, this 7-seater, 3-row vehicle has a boxy outlook, one that is very mini-van like, but there are touches of elegance that elevate its aesthetic and convenience. It comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, fabric/leather combo upholstery, power retractable side mirrors, a wireless charger, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and sparkly LED headlamps that add an upscale dimension to what is essentially a utilitarian vehicle. If anything, this deserves a fuel tank larger than 43 litres (so does everything in this class) and the 17-inch wheels look tiny. It also delivers a spectacular claimed economy of 19.3 km/l thanks to the CVT that is coupled to the tried and tested, 1.5-litre motor.

Price: GX - Dh80,900

Toyota Rush

The Rush has been around for longer (since 2019) and it provides similar functionality and motivation as the Veloz, with the same 7-seater configuration and 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine. Curiously, it offers slightly lesser economy at 16.3 km/l. But it is without doubt the sportier of the two thanks to its swoopy design. And it further differentiates itself with better ground clearance, a 4-speed automatic transmission (which possibly explains the lesser economy), marginally wider tyres and a rear-wheel drive setup. Yes, the interior aesthetic is from the last generation of Toyota vehicles, but the important thing is that it works… and it’s noticeably cheaper.

Price: EX – Dh71,900; GX – Dh76,900

Mitsubishi Xpander

One could say that the Xpander is the most emphatically styled of the lot and he or she wouldn’t be wrong. The dimensions of this Mitsubishi people mover (4475L x 1750L x 1730H) surprisingly match the Veloz’s almost to the T. This 7-seater has a split, foldable 3rd row and it also comes with other features, such as an under-seat storage, which works well for kid’s knickknacks, a large square central cubby for beverages and four dedicated rear vents. However, it does only come with smaller 16-inch wheels and a 4-speaker audio system that is coupled to a Sony-sourced 7-inch multimedia screen.

Price: Mid-level – Dh63,900; Prime edition – Dh72,900

Mitsubishi Xpander Cross

Although it may look much like regular Xpander, there are some substantial differences between the two. With a name that implies off-road drivability, it comes with ground clearance 220mm (a gain of 15mm over the regular Xpander), pronounced plastic wheel arches, larger 17-inch wheels and roof rails. But truth be told it is meant for the tarmac or some kaccha parking at the most. As for the interiors, you get an additional 2 speakers, making it 6 in total and some other minor features.

Price: Dh77,900

Suzuki Ertiga

The Ertiga is a great option for those who want a little distinction from the vehicles by the regular Japanese fold. This 7-seater is backed by quality and those from the Indian sub-continent will agree considering how popular Suzuki/Maruti vehicles are in their homeland. With a plethora of features like start/stop button, charging ports, a slidable 2nd row, rear vents and even ventilated cupholders it takes the MPV definition quite sincerely. I also like the fact that it has a 50:50 split luggage floorboard in the trunk. So, it’s well sorted! In addition, it does have a sporty 3-spoke flat-bottom steering and a top speed 165/170 km/h making it among the faster vehicles in this bunch. But thanks to the efficient 1.5L motor and being the lightest in this company, I reckon it may also be the most fuel-efficient vehicle here.

Price: GL Dh56,900; GLX – Dh63,000

Maxus G50

Last but not the least, from China comes the Maxus G50. Whilst it may be manufactured by a little known marque this side of the world, there are so many reasons to consider one. It comes with both a stylish, sculpted exterior and future-forward chic black interior with satin finish trims. Also, it is available in one of two configurations, as a 7-seater with 2 captain’s chairs in the 2nd row or as an 8-seater with a bench in the 2nd and 3rd row. The last two rows are also fully reclinable. And considering it has the most potent powertrain here, a turbocharged 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder coupled with a 7-speed dual clutch, its claimed fuel economy of 15.3 km/l is rather commendable.

Price: Dh69,000; Dh75,000