Partner Content By KT Engage
Save On Everything with Careem Plus
Unlock unbelievable savings and exclusive benefits with Careem Plus. Rides, food, grocery delivery, and so much more!
Are you tired of juggling multiple apps for your daily needs? Looking for a solution that simplifies your life and saves you money at the same time? Well, Careem has heard your plea! Introducing Careem Plus, Careem's subscription program with incredible savings. Picture this: Unlimited savings on food and grocery delivery, discounts on rides and Bikes, dining out, laundry, home cleaning services, and more — all for just Dh19 a month. It doesn't get any better than this!
Now, with so many benefits to enjoy, most members save over Dh200 every month, with some active users even saving over Dh1,000!
Eager to know about the benefits? Let's dive in!
Foodie's Paradise
It's time to satisfy your cravings without emptying your wallet! Now, enjoy unlimited free delivery on unlimited food orders from 8,000+ restaurants like Allo Beirut, Zaatar W Zeit, Nando's, and many more at a minimum order value of only Dh30.
Grocery Shopping, Simplified
Say goodbye to those pesky delivery fees! Careem Plus offers you unlimited free deliveries on Quik Groceries!
Ride Like Royalty
With Careem Plus, every ride is a royal affair. Get an instant 10% cashback on your Hala and Car rides, making your daily commute a pocket-friendly adventure. What more? Pedal your way around with unlimited 45-minute Careem Bike rides for free!
And it doesn't end here…
Want to hit the town? Enjoy 50% off your dining bills at over 450+ venues across Dubai.
With Careem Plus, you’re the VIP. Elevate your lifestyle with 20% off on home cleaning and 10% off on laundry services, while also enjoying priority customer support.
So, why wait? Careem Plus members have already amassed a whopping Dh100,000,000 in savings! No need to break the bank when you can save on everything with Careem Plus at just Dh19 a month.
Subscribe now to start your free trial and let the savings begin! The Careem app is available to download on Google Play and App Store.