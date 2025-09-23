  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Sarah Jessica Parker to launch debut diamond collection with Astrea London

The actress has taken on the role of global creative director and founding partner at the lab-grown diamond brand

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 6:00 PM

Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

UAE government jobs: Private sector experience a major advantage for citizens

Sarah Jessica Parker, famous for her iconic portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, is pivoting. Yes, that's right! She's all set to step into the shining world of lab-grown diamonds. The actress has joined Astrea London as global creative director and founding partner, and will be in Dubai later this year to personally unveil her debut diamond collection.

Astrea, founded by Nathalie Morrison, is redefining the future of diamonds with its luxury lab-grown creations, crafted at its state-of-the-art laboratory in Jebel Ali. The brand is also introducing 'L’atelier', its first dedicated diamond retail experience in partnership with Mandarin Oriental.

As part of this milestone, Astrea London will open its flagship boutique at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in October — cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainable luxury.