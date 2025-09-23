Dubai: Sarah Jessica Parker to launch debut diamond collection with Astrea London

Sarah Jessica Parker, famous for her iconic portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, is pivoting. Yes, that's right! She's all set to step into the shining world of lab-grown diamonds. The actress has joined Astrea London as global creative director and founding partner, and will be in Dubai later this year to personally unveil her debut diamond collection.

Astrea, founded by Nathalie Morrison, is redefining the future of diamonds with its luxury lab-grown creations, crafted at its state-of-the-art laboratory in Jebel Ali. The brand is also introducing 'L’atelier', its first dedicated diamond retail experience in partnership with Mandarin Oriental.

As part of this milestone, Astrea London will open its flagship boutique at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in October — cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainable luxury.