Sarah Jessica Parker unveils second Astrea London jewellery collection in Dubai

Sarah Jessica Parker has brought her latest jewellery collection to Dubai, marking her second collaboration with luxury lab-grown diamond brand Astrea London.

The actress, who serves as the brand's Global Creative Director, unveiled the new collection in Dubai following its debut in New York.

Speaking about the collaboration, Astrea London founder Nathalie Morrison praised Parker's involvement in developing the brand's jewellery designs.

"Working with Sarah Jessica Parker has been instrumental in bringing a distinctive creative perspective to our Maison," Morrison said.

"Her extraordinary sense of style, individuality and imagination allows us to explore new expressions of high jewellery while remaining true to our values."

Among the new designs is the Bloom Collection, featuring earrings, rings and necklaces made with white and pink diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

The collection also includes pieces from the Tribeca Collection, adding another range of designs to the collaboration between Sarah Jessica Parker and Astrea London.

The designs also include the Plume Earrings, part of the Plume Collection, which draws on architectural influences and Sarah Jessica Parker's creative vision.

The collection also introduces a combination of black gold and teal blue diamonds, featured in pieces including the Architecture Earrings and Solitaire Architecture Ring.

Another highlight is the French Riviera Necklace, which brings together 175 carats of lab-grown diamonds and 153 freshwater pearls. The statement piece is accompanied by matching earrings and is being introduced as one of the brand's signature designs.

The new collection follows the pair's first collaboration, which introduced designs combining Parker's personal style with the brand's focus on lab-grown diamonds.

Sarah Jessica Parker's role at Astrea London involves working with the design team on new jewellery collections and helping develop the brand's creative identity.

Beyond the actress's collection, Astrea London has also expanded into men's jewellery through a collaboration with international rugby player Maro Itoje.

Founded by Morrison, the jewellery brand has been expanding its international presence, with locations including Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in Dubai and Ritz Paris.

The company also offers a bespoke jewellery service, Astrea Atelier, allowing customers to work with designers on personalised pieces, including rings, necklaces and other custom-made jewellery.

The Dubai launch comes as the brand continues to expand its jewellery collections and international retail presence.