If anyone needed motivation to participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, this was it.

Tennis superstars Sania Mirza and Maria Sharapova performed yoga atop the iconic gate of the Dubai International Financial Centre, on the last day of the tenth edition of the fitness challenge.

A video released by Visit Dubai on social media on Sunday shows breathtaking aerial views of the DIFC and nearby buildings, including the Museum of the Future, and the gate on which the two tennis players perform yoga.

"Some cities wake up. Dubai rises. A city where even legends play by different rules. Dubai’s very own Sania Mirza, a resident of the city, welcomes Maria Sharapova," the post was captioned.

"From the rooftop of the iconic Gate of Dubai International Financial Centre to a city moving together, Maria and Sania celebrate fitness, wellness and the extraordinary; all in true Warrior Yoga style. In Dubai, fitness isn’t just a challenge. It’s a way of life."

The 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge ran from October 31 to November 29, 2026, marking its 30th and final day on Sunday.

The aim of the challenge was to inspire the city's residents to commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days.

Major events of the challenge included the Dubai Run, which took place on the Sheikh Zayed Road on November 22, bringing together more than 310,000 participants of all ages.

Participants could choose between a 5km or 10km route in the Dubai Run, which was accessible to all, whether they were runners, joggers or walkers.