Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to head to Dubai for Beautyworld 2026

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to make an appearance in Dubai this week.

The actor will attend Beautyworld Middle East on Tuesday, October 6, for the official unveiling of Kenz De Rasasi, a new Dubai fragrance brand.

Khan will be the chief guest at the launch, which will take place at the brand's booth at Dubai World Trade Centre from 2pm.

He will be joined by Anis Abdul Razzak, owner of Rasasi Perfumes and chairman of AAR Group, for the unveiling.

The appearance will put the Bollywood star at the centre of the brand's first official introduction, as it presents its fragrances to visitors at the annual beauty and fragrance event.

Kenz De Rasasi is a new fragrance house created from the heritage of Rasasi Perfumes, a name that has been part of the UAE fragrance industry for decades.

The name combines "Kenz", the Arabic word for "treasure", with the French word "de", meaning "of". Together, the brand describes the name as "The Treasures of Rasasi".

Khan's appearance is expected to draw Bollywood fans to the event, as he joins the brand for its official launch in Dubai.

The actor has remained one of Bollywood's biggest names over a career spanning more than three decades, with superhits in his roster including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and the Tiger franchise.

His Dubai appearance comes as Beautyworld Middle East brings together fragrance, beauty and wellness brands, industry professionals and creators from around the world.

Khan is expected to take part in the official Kenz De Rasasi unveiling at booth Z6 A12 from 2pm on October 6.