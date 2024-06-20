Safe for women: Robin Uthappa on why he moved to Dubai

Photo by Neeraj Murali

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 1:57 PM

After facing several questions on the ongoing T20 World Cup with a straight bat at a press conference, Robin Uthappa was all smiles as he made his way to a private corner of an indoor sports facility at Al Quoz, Dubai, for an interview with City Times.

Hordes of super excited fans slowed him down, grabbing selfies with their mobile cameras; some even wanted to shake his hands and give a pat on his back.

It was not easy to know if any of them were loyal fans of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, teams with which Uthappa won IPL titles as a player.

But what was clearly visible amidst all that typical fan excitement was the bright smile that never disappeared from Uthappa’s face as he posed with them.

A member of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, Uthappa then settled into a couch for a chat during which he opened up about what it takes for celebrities to share their mental health issues on public forums and why he decided to become a Dubai resident.

You are a Dubai resident now, you hold a golden visa. But why did you decide to move to Dubai?

It was more from the kids’ perspective. We wanted a really solid primary education and knowing how good Dubai is as far as education is concerned and also the safety, not just for kids, but also for women. That was a big priority for us because I am on the road seven, or eight months in a year, so it became a no-brainer. Also, since I am playing leagues outside of India, it makes more sense to live here.

Your family is enjoying the Dubai life…

Oh yes, it’s been 15-16 months now here in Dubai. And they are loving it. I think it was the best decision we made as far as our family is concerned.

You have two kids. They have settled in well…

Yes, my son loves it. He goes to Kings’ Al Barsha, my daughter is a little too young. She is in a playschool now. So yeah, we are loving it. And we are enjoying Dubai. In fact, last year we intentionally stayed here through the summer, because we wanted to experience the summer. So we stayed back, we didn’t travel anywhere. And it was fun, we really enjoyed Dubai now. It feels like home for us now.

You are also commentating on the T20 World Cup for two Dubai radio stations, Talk 100.3 FM and Big 106.2 How is the experience so far as a radio commentator? We normally don’t see international players doing radio commentary…

Wonderful. It’s different in the sense that you have got to describe the play. It’s a great prep for broadcasting for television as well. So it’s been a fun experience for me so far. And yes, very different from broadcasting on television.

It’s a good point you made about Dubai being such a safe city. This is what makes this city stand out in the world now. But since you are a sportsman and your wife (Sheethal Goutham) was also a former international tennis player, how nice is it to see the sports activities that are being promoted by the UAE government here in a bid to encourage the citizens as well as the residents to lead a healthy lifestyle?

It’s incredible, to be honest. I think there is a lot of focus on different sports, there is a huge variety of sports. In fact my son has been doing gymnastics from a very young age, so today he is here not just practising gymnastics, he has gone up a step further, he is playing three different sports at this point. So it’s incredible. Also, being a cricketer, I would love to see more organised cricket tournaments in this country. To have eight Test-playing nations as part of the expat population in the UAE, I think this country should be able to qualify for every cricket World Cup. I think it's a huge talent pool. The UAE have the potential to become one of the leading cricket-playing nations in the world.