Two decades ago‭, ‬Saadiyat Island was little more than a stretch of undeveloped coastline off Abu Dhabi‭. ‬Today‭, ‬the same island has become one of the UAE’s most coveted luxury addresses‭, ‬where residents can spend the morning walking along white-sand beaches‭, ‬the afternoon inside a‭ ‬world-class museum‭, ‬and the evening between waterfront restaurants and private beach clubs‭. ‬Multimillion-dollar villas now sit alongside a growing cultural district anchored by institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi‭.‬

For years‭, ‬luxury real estate in the UAE has almost always been synonymous with Dubai‭. ‬The Palm Jumeirah‭, ‬Downtown Dubai‭, ‬and the city’s skyline became shorthand for Gulf ambition and ultra-luxury living‭. ‬But while Dubai built its reputation on scale and spectacle‭, ‬Abu Dhabi has been quietly developing a different kind of luxury story‭.‬

Saadiyat Island’s appeal has never been about trying to recreate the Palm‭ ‬per se‭.‬‭ ‬Instead‭, ‬it has been built around a different lifestyle‭: ‬private beachfront homes‭, ‬protected coastline‭, ‬and a slower pace that‭ ‬puts residents close to the city‭. ‬For buyers‭, ‬the draw is not just owning a luxury property but having a place that feels removed from the noise yet connected to everything Abu Dhabi and Dubai are becoming‭.‬

That momentum is showing up in the numbers‭. ‬According to Savills’‭ ‬Abu Dhabi Residential Market Report Q2‭ ‬2026‭, ‬Abu Dhabi recorded around 7,129‭ ‬residential transactions in the first half of 2026‭. ‬Saadiyat stood out within that market‭, ‬with residential sales on the island surpassing Dh200‭ ‬million during the reporting period‭, ‬representing a 108‭ ‬per cent increase compared with the same period last year‭.‬

The island has also maintained its position at the top end of Abu Dhabi’s villa market‭. ‬In the first half of 2026‭, ‬average villa prices on Saadiyat reached approximately Dh26,500‭ ‬per square metre‭, ‬up‭ ‬8‭ ‬per cent year over year‭, ‬according to Clare Moukabaa‭, ‬partner of residential consultancy‭, ‬Knight Frank MENA‭. ‬While growth has‭ ‬moderated from the 28‭ ‬per cent annual increase recorded previously‭, ‬Saadiyat remains Abu Dhabi’s most expensive villa market and continues to command a clear premium over other locations‭, ‬Moukabaa explained‭.‬

Ali Ishaq‭, ‬director and head of residential at Savills Abu Dhabi‭, ‬argues that Abu Dhabi’s luxury market still has room to run‭. ‬Compared with established global cities‭, ‬he said prices remain relatively attractive to international buyers‭. ‬“From an outsider’s perspective‭, ‬if you look at the World Index‭, ‬it’s still not an incredible price per square foot‭. ‬It’s not mind-blowing‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“But then the international buyer comes in and goes‭, ‬‘Well‭, ‬I compare that to London or New York‭, ‬and that’s quite cheap‭.‬’”

That gap‭, ‬Ishaq said‭, ‬is part of what continues to attract international buyers who see Abu Dhabi’s luxury market as offering relative value compared with other global destinations‭. ‬Savills’‭ ‬data also shows Saadiyat recording the highest villa capital values among Abu Dhabi’s key residential locations‭, ‬reinforcing its position as the city’s benchmark for luxury living‭.‬

The numbers reflect a broader shift in how wealthy buyers are viewing Abu Dhabi‭. ‬They are no longer looking at the emirate purely as an investment opportunity‭, ‬but as a place to live‭, ‬raise families and build a lifestyle‭.‬

“Saadiyat definitely leads the way‮…‬‭ ‬It’s the crème de la crème of Abu Dhabi‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“You hear Yas Island‭, ‬and it is famous for its own reasons‭, ‬but Saadiyat has become equally as popular among higher-end buyers‭.‬”

Saadiyat’s rise‭, ‬however‭, ‬is not being driven by one single factor‭. ‬Industry experts say the island’s appeal comes from a combination of lifestyle‭, ‬location‭, ‬and scarcity‭. ‬“Once the island had established homes‭, ‬beach resorts‭, ‬a golf club and beach clubs‭, ‬it began to feel like a complete luxury destination rather than somewhere that was still emerging‭,‬”‭ ‬Moukabaa said‭. ‬Saadiyat offers the increasingly rare opportunity to own a prime waterfront home within a lower-density community‭. ‬Additionally‭, ‬Moukabaa says‭, ‬“The cultural district and the growth of its restaurant and leisure offerings have strengthened that position over time‭.‬”

Saadiyat’s transformation is also changing who is buying in Abu Dhabi‭. ‬While earlier demand was largely driven by local residents and investors‭, ‬real estate experts say the island is increasingly attracting international high-net-worth buyers who see Abu Dhabi as more than a place to park capital‭.‬

Moukabaa said the island’s buyer profile has become younger and more international‭, ‬with entrepreneurs and business owners from Europe and Asia increasingly purchasing homes in Abu Dhabi‭. ‬Ishaq said he is seeing the same trend firsthand‭, ‬with many of his clients relocating to establish businesses or take advantage of the emirate’s growing financial sector‭, ‬particularly around the Abu Dhabi Global Market‭ (‬ADGM‭).‬

Interestingly‭, ‬despite the fact that Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been seen as competing destinations for high-net-worth buyers‭, ‬Ishaq said more people are beginning to view them as complementary‭, ‬with each city offering something different‭. ‬“Go to Saadiyat‭, ‬and you’ll actually see a lot of Dubai plates‭,‬”‭ ‬Ishaq said‭. ‬“People from Dubai leave on the weekend and come to Abu Dhabi for that Saadiyat lifestyle‭. ‬We’ve also seen a lot of high-net-worth clients in Dubai buying homes in Hidd Al Saadiyat and using them as weekend homes‭.‬”

For Ishaq‭, ‬Dubai license plates are a sign of how buyer behaviour is changing‭. ‬Saadiyat is no longer attracting only overseas investors or Abu Dhabi residents‭. ‬Increasingly‭, ‬affluent Dubai residents are choosing the island as a second home or weekend retreat‭.‬

The demand for real estate in Saadiyat has continued against the backdrop of wider regional uncertainty‭. ‬When the war between the US and Iran began earlier this year‭, ‬Ishaq expected some impact on buyer sentiment‭, ‬but said the market proved more resilient‭ ‬than anticipated‭. ‬“What surprised me the most is how resilient Abu Dhabi has been compared to our counterparts around the GCC‭,‬”‭ ‬Ishaq said‭.‬

He said that resilience was also reflected in the lack of distressed sales after the slowdown‭. ‬While some buyers expected to find opportunities from owners needing to sell quickly‭, ‬Ishaq said that never materialised‭. ‬There haven’t been many owners panic-selling properties‭, ‬Ishaq explained‭. ‬He did‭, ‬however‭, ‬get a handful of clients asking him to headhunt distressed deals‭. ‬“There were none‭. ‬We couldn’t find them‭,‬”‭ ‬Ishaq said‭.‬

Saadiyat’s next chapter will entirely depend on how the island manages growth without losing the scarcity that helped drive its initial appeal‭. ‬While limited supply has been one of the biggest factors behind rising prices‭, ‬more residential inventory is now planned‭.‬‭ ‬According to Cushman‭ & ‬Wakefield Core’s most recent Abu Dhabi residential report‭, ‬Saadiyat Island currently accounts for 14‭ ‬per cent of the emirate’s planned residential supply pipeline‭, ‬behind Yas Island and Reem Island‭. ‬Despite the incoming supply‭, ‬Saadiyat continues to command the highest values across Abu Dhabi’s villa market‭, ‬reinforcing the challenge developers face‭: ‬expanding the island without diluting what made it desirable‭.‬

Much of Saadiyat’s future growth is being driven by Aldar‭, ‬which has positioned the island as one of the cornerstones of Abu Dhabi’s luxury residential strategy‭. ‬However‭, ‬Saadiyat’s transformation has happened in stages‭; ‬the island did not become a luxury address overnight‭.‬

Mamsha Al Saadiyat was one of the projects that helped change how people viewed the island‭. ‬Instead of being known only for large villas‭, ‬Saadiyat began attracting buyers looking for a more connected beachfront lifestyle‭, ‬with apartments‭, ‬townhouses and penthouses overlooking the coast‭, ‬along with restaurants and retail just steps away from the beach‭. ‬Prices start from around Dh2.4‭ ‬million‭, ‬giving buyers a different entry point into the island’s luxury market‭.‬

For those looking for more space‭, ‬Saadiyat Lagoons offers a different vision of luxury living‭. ‬The villa community is built around protected mangroves and nature trails‭, ‬appealing to families who want privacy without feeling removed from Abu Dhabi‭. ‬The development includes 610‭ ‬villas‭, ‬ranging from four to six bedrooms‭, ‬with completion expected in 2027‭.‬

Developments like Saadiyat Grove and The Row are helping create more of a neighbourhood feel on the island‭, ‬bringing together restaurants‭, ‬retail and public spaces near the Cultural District‭. ‬The goal is not just to create places where people own property‭,‬‭ ‬but places where they actually want to spend their time‭.‬

But perhaps the biggest shift in Saadiyat’s luxury story has been the rise of branded residences‭. ‬Nobu Residences‭, ‬for example‭, ‬has pushed Saadiyat further into the ultra‭-‬luxury segment‭, ‬with apartments starting around Dh8‭ ‬million and penthouses reaching more than Dh137‭ ‬million‭. ‬The upcoming Nobu‭ ‬Hotel Saadiyat is expected to further strengthen the island’s appeal by adding another internationally recognised hospitality brand to its growing luxury ecosystem‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬Baccarat Residences and Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences are built around the idea that luxury today is increasingly tied to experiences‭: ‬design‭,‬‭ ‬hospitality‭, ‬culture‭, ‬and access‭.‬

All the momentum Saadiyat has seen so far does not mean the island will be the only luxury destination in Abu Dhabi‭. ‬As other communities continue to develop‭, ‬places like Yas‭, ‬Jubail‭, ‬and Hudayriyat Islands will bring more options to the market‭.‬

“Yas‭, ‬Jubail and Hudayriyat Islands will provide strong alternatives as they develop‭, ‬but each offers something different‭. ‬I see‭ ‬that additional choice as a positive development for Abu Dhabi’s luxury market rather than something that will take away from Saadiyat’s position‭,‬”‭ ‬Moukabaa said‭.‬

The bigger question now is whether Saadiyat can continue to grow while holding on to what made it stand out in the first place‭: ‬its privacy‭, ‬space and sense of exclusivity‭. ‬Ishaq believes the island’s next phase will only build on that foundation‭, ‬as more hospitality‭, ‬cultural‭, ‬and residential projects come to market‭. ‬“I do expect Saadiyat to remain Abu Dhabi’s standout luxury market‭,‬”‭ ‬Moukabaa said‭. ‬“It has an established identity‭, ‬exceptional beaches‭, ‬cultural institutions and a relatively limited supply of prime villas‭, ‬all‭ ‬of which are difficult to replicate‭.‬”

To Ishaq‭, ‬Saadiyat’s story is no longer about convincing buyers that the island has potential‭. ‬“That already exists today on Saadiyat‭. ‬I think as time goes on‭, ‬it will only get better‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬