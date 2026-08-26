Roger Dubuis unveils Excalibur The Kabuto Legacy inspired by Japan’s samurai

Roger Dubuis has never been particularly interested in disappearing beneath a cuff‭. ‬The Excalibur The Kabuto Legacy‭, ‬in 45‭ ‬mm of‭ ‬pink gold‭, ‬makes that clear from the outset‭. ‬It has scale‭, ‬weight and no shortage of visual drama‭. ‬But once the first impression‭ ‬settles‭, ‬a far more intricate story begins to reveal itself‭.‬

This story takes us to 17th-century Japan‭, ‬to a period when prolonged conflict gave way to a new political order and‭, ‬eventually‭, ‬more than 250‭ ‬years of peace and prosperity‭. ‬Roger Dubuis has chosen this moment of unification as the foundation for the watch‭, ‬bringing together 12‭ ‬influential bush‭, ‬or samurai commanders‭, ‬around a contemporary interpretation of Edo Castle‭.‬

It is a grand subject‭, ‬and one that could easily have tipped into costume drama‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬the dial is handled with a surprising‭ ‬degree of discipline‭, ‬more like a miniature historical composition than a decorative exercise‭.‬

Each hour is represented by a Kabuto‭ ‬—‭ ‬the distinctive helmet associated with one of the commanders‭. ‬All 12‭ ‬are hand-engraved in 18K pink gold‭, ‬with no two alike‭, ‬and‭ ‬each reportedly takes between two and three days to make‭. ‬It is in these tiny details that the watch finds its real pull‭: ‬Tokugawa Ieyasu’s fern-shaped ornament at 12‭ ‬o’clock‭; ‬Honda Tadakatsu’s unmistakable deer antlers‭; ‬Sakai Tadatsugu’s sword-shaped crest‭; ‬Date Masamune’s celebrated crescent moon‭. ‬These helmets were never merely protective objects‭. ‬They spoke of lineage‭, ‬allegiance and personal identity‭, ‬which makes them particularly compelling subjects for this kind of miniature craftsmanship‭.‬

At the centre sits Edo Castle‭, ‬although not as a literal reconstruction‭. ‬Roger Dubuis has interpreted its architecture through a‭ ‬more abstract‭, ‬contemporary lens‭, ‬assembling the structure from 17‭ ‬separate elements‭. ‬Deep blue surfaces draw on indigo‭, ‬historically associated with samurai garments and Japanese textiles‭, ‬while pink gold‭, ‬black PVD and blue CVD introduce layers of colour and contrast‭. ‬Bright polishing‭, ‬circular brushing and shot-blasting bring further texture to the composition‭, ‬giving the miniature fortress a distinctly architectural presence‭.‬

The case itself is substantial at 45‭ ‬mm across and 16.87‭ ‬mm thick‭, ‬and there is little attempt to make it seem otherwise‭. ‬Nor should there be‭. ‬This is‭, ‬fundamentally‭, ‬a Métiers d’Art creation that happens to tell the time‭, ‬and a smaller canvas would inevitably have compromised much of the detail that makes‭ ‬the dial worth looking at in the first place‭. ‬A sapphire crystal ring beneath the bezel allows more light into the composition‭,‬‭ ‬helping those engraved helmets emerge with greater clarity‭.‬

The narrative continues beyond the dial‭. ‬The blue calf-leather strap is constructed with stitched‭, ‬overlapping sections intended‭ ‬to recall samurai armour‭, ‬while the reverse carries another layer of the story‭: ‬the 12‭ ‬commanders’‭ ‬Kamon‭, ‬or crests‭, ‬laser-engraved onto a blue-coated pink gold ring around the sapphire display back‭.‬

Inside sits the automatic RD821‭ ‬calibre‭, ‬made in-house and certified with the Poinçon de Genève‭. ‬The movement features 14‭ ‬distinct finishing techniques‭, ‬meticulously applied across its components‭, ‬and operates at 4‭ ‬Hz‭, ‬offering a stated 48-hour power reserve‭.‬

Just 28‭ ‬examples will be made‭.‬

What ultimately stays with you‭, ‬though‭, ‬is the thought behind the dial‭. ‬Roger Dubuis has taken 12‭ ‬figures from an age defined by‭ ‬warfare and arranged them in a circle around a symbol of the peace they helped bring about‭. ‬There is poetry in that idea‭, ‬certainly‭, ‬but the watch is at its best when it does not labour the point‭. ‬Spend a little time looking at those tiny helmets‭ ‬—‭ ‬each with its own character‭, ‬history and symbolism‭ ‬—‭ ‬and the story begins to unfold on its own‭.‬