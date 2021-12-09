Rivoli EyeZone introduces new-gen solutions with inxt indoor and outdoor lenses
Experience better vision with inxt Anti I-Stress, inxt Office and inxt Sports lenses
Whether you're at work or play, indoors or outdoors, high-definition vision is important for everything you do, from working on digital devices, reading and watching TV to outdoor activities and much more. No matter what your requirements are in everyday life, Rivoli EyeZone, a concept by Rivoli Vision, brings a one-of-a-kind experience with inxt new-generation digital lenses for every need.
Latest in vision solution technology, the inxt Anti I-Stress, inxt Office and inxt Sports lenses are designed with maximum comfort in mind for those extended, extensive activities. With these lenses, Rivoli EyeZone presents task-specific solutions to the various needs of consumers, whether it is the strain from working long hours on a computer or protecting yourself from the blazing sun while you’re outdoors.
Digital eye strain is a modern-day problem. In the Covid-19 pandemic era, it is emerging as a public health threat as we are continuously glued to our digital devices for extended hours. As a solution, Rivoli EyeZone introduced the inxt Anti I-Stress lenses to help reduce the stress and strain caused by constant use of smartphones and other digital devices.
Owing to its cutting-edge blue light and digi mapping technologies, the lenses provide enhanced vision for reading, reduces visual fatigue, and allow seamless focus between distance and near. It also helps avoid stress to those who are used to prolonged reading.
Similarly, inxt Office lenses are ideal for people who spend a lot of time on their digital devices, either indoors or in their offices. These lenses are designed taking office ergonomics into consideration for optimal vision during specific tasks, dramatically increasing visual comfort and reducing eye strain.
They provide enhanced comfort for your preferred near and intermediate gadget distance. They are suitable for desktop and cabin work, ensure seamless focus and wider vision and provide blue protect feature to filter the harmful blue light.
Optics play a vital role in sports because seeing well is playing well. Whether it's cycling, tennis or golfing under the bright sun, any sport requires sunglasses or sports eyewear to help achieve peak performance. Prescription sunglasses are sunglasses with your own corrective prescription, and they are the perfect solution to stay protected, and see clearly while being stylish too. Prescription sports lens offers the best outdoor visual experience combined with great aesthetics in your frame of choice.
The inxt Sports lenses guarantee protection from both direct and indirect ultraviolet rays' exposure, changing light conditions, dazzling uncomfortable light and glare during sports events outdoors. These lenses are available as single vision and progressive prescription glasses.
Available in various styles and attractive colours and tints, there's an inxt Sports lens to suit every hobby, sport or occupation.
Rivoli EyeZone by Rivoli Vision offers a wide range of inxt new-generation digital lenses, a world-class optical lens manufacturer that is truly the next generation in vision care. The inxt new-generation digital lenses are available exclusively at all Rivoli EyeZone stores across the UAE and other GCC regions including Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.
With the widest offering and innovations in eyewear and eye care, Rivoli EyeZone has earned the distinction of being one of the most trusted opticians in the UAE.
