Rise of family offices: How Dubai and Abu Dhabi became global wealth hubs

In the discreet world of private wealth‭, ‬few institutions carry as much mystique as the family office‭. ‬Neither bank nor investment fund‭, ‬a family office is a bespoke structure designed to preserve‭, ‬manage and grow the fortunes of the ultra-wealthy across generations‭. ‬The model is not new‭, ‬but in recent years one jurisdiction has quietly become the epicentre of global family wealth‭: ‬the UAE‭.‬

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become global hubs where legacy‭, ‬lifestyle and investment strategy converge‭. ‬To understand what has led‭ ‬to the UAE becoming a magnet for the ultra high net worth individuals‭ (‬UHNWIs‭), ‬KT LUXE spoke to four leading voices shaping the family office ecosystem in the Middle East‭: ‬Natalia Biryukova‭, ‬Head of the Family Office at Hauberk Capital‭; ‬Eoin Reilly‭, ‬Director of Operations at Human One Global‭; ‬Joseph Barnett‭, ‬founder of Reign Investments‭ & ‬Media Solutions‭; ‬and James Greenwood‭, ‬CEO‭ ‬of M2‭. ‬

Every family office is different

Natalia Biryukova‭, ‬Head of the Family Office at Hauberk Capital‭, ‬explains family offices tend to fall into two camps‭: ‬those that‭ ‬focus on protection and preservation‭ ‬—‭ ‬safeguarding assets‭, ‬ensuring succession planning and maintaining steady growth‭ ‬—‭ ‬and those that pursue active expansion‭, ‬with scions in their 20s and 30s driving bolder strategies‭. ‬“The younger generations show far more appetite for alternatives like venture capital and crypto‭,‬”‭ ‬she notes‭, ‬while their parents often favour more traditional assets like real estate and private equity‭.‬

Eoin Reilly agrees‭, ‬emphasising that while the purpose of every family office is similar‭ ‬—protecting and growing wealth‭ ‬—‭ ‬the execution differs‭. ‬“Some are completely streamlined‭, ‬just focused on investments‭, ‬while others branch out into philanthropy‭, ‬governance or even lifestyle support‭. ‬No two family offices are exactly alike‭.‬”

That range is indeed striking‭. ‬Joseph Barnett describes the spectrum as running from‭ ‬“a two-person team to highly institutional offices running direct deals and complex governance‭. ‬A majority of family offices have‭ ‬fewer than 10‭ ‬employees‭, ‬which means they run a tight ship and outsource specialists‭.‬”‭ ‬James Greenwood adds that in the Middle East the variety is even greater‭: ‬“At one end you have lean‭, ‬founder-led offices‭, ‬at the other‭, ‬fully institutional setups with CIOs‭, ‬risk teams and governance spanning multiple jurisdictions‭.‬”

Control‭, ‬independence and legacy

So why do the ultra-rich invest in a family office set up instead of simply outsourcing to banks or asset managers‭? ‬Two simple words‭: ‬control and independence‭.‬

“Banks and brokers are paid to sell their own products‭, ‬which means advice isn’t always in the family’s best interests‭,‬”‭ ‬says Biryukova‭. ‬“A family office‭, ‬on the contrary‭, ‬has the 360°‭ ‬view‭ ‬—‭ ‬tax‭, ‬legal‭, ‬reputational risk‭ ‬—‭ ‬and acts only for the family‭, ‬not for a bank’s balance sheet‭.‬”‭ ‬Reilly agrees‭: ‬“Families don’t want to be just another client on a bank’s roster‭. ‬They want more privacy‭, ‬flexibility and a structure built entirely around their needs‭.‬”

Barnett frames it as the‭ ‬“three Cs”‭: ‬control‭, ‬coordination and continuity‭. ‬“Control comes from having a dedicated team that answers only to the family‭. ‬Coordination means pulling together complex portfolios‭, ‬be they real estate‭, ‬trusts‭, ‬tax or lifestyle‭, ‬into a single framework‭. ‬And continuity is about legacy‭. ‬Only 16%‭ ‬of families transition wealth successfully to the next generation‭. ‬Without formal succession plans‭, ‬that number falls dramatically after the third and fourth generations‭.‬”

And that’s precisely why the UAE‭, ‬Greenwood points out‭, ‬has invested in specialised infrastructure like DIFC’s Family Wealth Centre and ADGM’s single-family-office framework‭. ‬“These platforms let families achieve institutional-grade control while retaining owners while staying family-owned‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬

Beyond Investments‭: ‬governance and lifestyle

Family offices today have gone far beyond operating merely as investment vehicles‭. ‬They act as private enterprises managing every aspect of their clients’‭ ‬lives and reputation‭. ‬“A family office always rests on five pillars‭: ‬succession‭, ‬investment across diverse asset classes‭, ‬tax‭, ‬legal and lifestyle‭,‬”‭ ‬says Biryukova‭. ‬“Lifestyle management often functions like a high-end personal concierge‭, ‬from property to travel‭. ‬Philanthropy‭, ‬too‭, ‬becomes important when families have a public image to uphold‭.‬”

Reilly highlights education as a growing priority as family offices increasingly focus on preparing the next generation to manage wealth‭. ‬The rationale‭: ‬teaching financial literacy and governance is essential for preserving generational wealth‭.‬

Barnett calls this the‭ ‬“family enterprise model‭,‬”‭ ‬where constitutions‭, ‬dispute resolutions and grant-making are all handled internally‭. ‬“It’s not just about investments‭. ‬Families use their offices for governance‭, ‬philanthropy and next-gen bootcamps‭. ‬Cities like Dubai‭ ‬now offer training toolkits to support that‭.‬”

Greenwood notes that Middle Eastern family offices also tend to manage significant operating-company holdings alongside financial assets‭, ‬“blending institutional standards with family-controlled governance‭.‬”

The shift to alternatives

If there is one clear investment trend‭, ‬it is the growing allocation to alternatives which can make up 25‭ ‬per cent of a portfolio‭. ‬“But it depends on the age of the patriarch or matriarch‭. ‬Younger generations are more inclined toward crypto and VC‭,‬”‭ ‬says Biryukova‭. ‬

Reilly sees the same pattern‭: ‬“There’s been a clear shift‭. ‬Families are still in public markets but more and more are allocating to private equity‭, ‬real estate and venture capital‭.‬”

Barnett puts hard numbers to it‭: ‬“Alternatives now make up 45–55‭ ‬per cent of many family office portfolios‭. ‬Private equity dominates‭, ‬but crypto is gaining ground‭. ‬About a third of family offices report some exposure to digital assets‭.‬”

Greenwood describes it as structural‭, ‬not cyclical‭: ‬“Global surveys show family offices running‭ ‬~45‭ ‬per cent in alternatives‭. ‬Digital assets have already moved past the‭ ‬‘watchlist’‭ ‬stage‭; ‬around a third of family offices now invest in crypto‭. ‬What we’re seeing is a hunger for diversification and innovative ways to deploy capital‭, ‬from tokenised treasuries to private credit‭.‬”

Wealth Thresholds and the‭ ‬Multi-Family Model

Setting up a dedicated single-family office is not cheap‭. ‬“You need at least‭ $‬500‭ ‬million in assets to justify it‭,‬”‭ ‬says Biryukova‭. ‬“Below that‭, ‬a multi-family office can be a good solution‭, ‬but reputation and trusted recommendations are crucial‭.‬”

Reilly offers a slightly broader range‭: ‬“Upwards of a few hundred million makes sense for a single-family office‭. ‬Below that‭, ‬costs often outweigh the benefits‭, ‬so a multi-family office is usually the smarter route‭.‬”

Barnett outlines three tiers‭: ‬Families worth‭ $‬50m–$150m tend to run administrative single-family offices with light staff and heavy outsourcing‭. $‬150m–$250m families use a hybrid approach with a core team and specialists‭. ‬At‭ $‬1bn‭+, ‬families internalise almost everything‭.‬

Greenwood agrees that multi-family offices are increasingly attractive‭, ‬especially for those in the‭ $‬25m–$50m range‭. ‬“They offer cost efficiency‭, ‬consolidated reporting and access to professional planning without the overheads of a dedicated setup‭.‬”

Why the UAE is Attractive‭ ‬

Given the above factors influencing the family office set up‭, ‬it’s clear why the UAE has an edge‭. ‬And the reasons go beyond tax incentives‭. ‬“What families ultimately want is stability‭. ‬The UAE offers absolute security and predictability‭ ‬—‭ ‬priceless qualities for the ultra-wealthy‭,‬”‭ ‬says Biryukova‭. ‬

Reilly points to timing and positioning‭: ‬“The UAE has built up private wealth‭, ‬created a safe business-friendly hub‭, ‬and added lifestyle appeal through initiatives like the Golden Visa‭.‬”

Barnett describes it in three words‭: ‬“Platform‭, ‬proximity‭, ‬policy‭. ‬The UAE managed Covid better than many countries‭, ‬proving itself as a secure base‭. ‬Its location at‭ ‬the crossroads of continents and its transparent governance regimes have made it irresistible‭.‬”

Greenwood is blunt‭: ‬“This isn’t a fad‭; ‬it’s structural‭. ‬The UAE combines political stability‭, ‬common-law courts‭, ‬streamlined family-office regimes and global connectivity‭. ‬On top of that‭, ‬it’s leading the world in millionaire inflows‭. ‬Families aren’t just moving money here‭; ‬they’re moving decision-making here‭.‬”

The new capital of legacy‭ ‬

From succession bootcamps to digital assets‭, ‬discreet concierge services to billion-dollar co-investments‭, ‬family offices have become the ultimate expression of wealth‭, ‬privacy‭, ‬and continuity‭. ‬In the UAE‭, ‬they are also part of a larger story‭: ‬how a young‭ ‬nation is reinventing itself as the capital of legacy‭. ‬As Biryukova puts it‭, ‬“Family offices go far beyond investment‭. ‬They integrate governance and reputation management into one cohesive strategy that protects wealth‭, ‬legacy and lifestyle across generations‭.‬”‭ ‬For ultra-wealthy families‭, ‬it seems the future of legacy has already found its home‭ ‬—‭ ‬in Dubai and Abu Dhabi‭.‬