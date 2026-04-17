Legendary ManU player Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate return to Dubai, host free community workout sessions

Lunges, push-ups, split squats, press-ups. April 17 morning was no ordinary moment at Jumeirah Beach hotel as former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate led a community workout session for more than 100 people. The endeavour was, in essence, the couple’s effort to give back after a “heavy time for many”.

By the time the duo took to the stage, along with personal trainers Amandio and Fea, the crowd was already in a frenzy. The ice-breaking happened on stage from time to time as Rio occasionally broke into dance, joked with the audience while Kate motivated them to put their best foot forward.

The television star and influencer had announced the community workout session a couple of days ago on her Instagram. “We are hosting our first @one.bodyco together community event this Friday @jumeirahbeachhotel. Join us at 7.30 am for a free workout, coffees and ice baths to leave feeling fully refreshed,” she had posted.

Launched by Kate Ferdinand, One Body Co is a wellness platform that looks at holistic healing keeping movement at the heart of the matter. “We have been planning lots of events. We did not realise the scale of it. But there is going to be lots coming,” Kate said.

Rio added that this event was “planned literally five days ago”. “We both work out. Everybody wants to get moving because they are at home. People are working from home. Everybody is homeschooling, which is hard work. We wanted to give back and help people,” Rio Ferdinand told Khaleej Times.

Shortly after the community workout, the couple was seen closely interacting with the participants who’d joined the session early morning, indulging their requests for selfies and interacting with them on various aspects of fitness and, of course, football.