Ring in the New Year at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Celebrate the New Year in style at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, the region’s newest ultra-all-inclusive beachfront resort. Offering a vibrant and unforgettable holiday experience, the resort invites in-house guests to indulge in its exclusive New Year’s festivities. Set within expansive, luxurious grounds, the celebrations promise an extravagant Tropical Gala, perfect for bidding farewell to the year in grand fashion. Guests can also savour an indulgent New Year’s Brunch featuring live carving stations, ensuring a spectacular start to the year ahead.

Offering the ultimate winter beachfront escape for families, couples, and travellers alike, the hotel promises something special for everyone. Guests seeking an idyllic end-of-year retreat will discover 466 luxurious accommodations, including spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, expansive family suites, and the opulent royal suite. In-house guests are invited to immerse themselves in vibrant seasonal entertainment and joyful celebrations, ensuring a truly unforgettable holiday experience in this serene coastal sanctuary—perfect for ending the year on a high note.

New Year’s Eve - Tropical Gala Dinner:

In-house guests are automatically invited to the exclusive Tropical Gala Dinner upon booking their stay. This highly anticipated event is the hotel’s most glamorous celebration of the year, offering guests a stylish and elegant way to welcome 2025. Guests who book a stay are invited to dress to impress and immerse themselves in a night filled with dazzling entertainment, exciting shows, and a spectacular midnight fireworks display. Once the clock strikes midnight, the hotel will host a vibrant afterparty featuring renowned DJs, captivating dancers, and plenty of entertainment to keep the celebratory atmosphere alive.

For younger guests, the hotel will host a delightful kids’ party filled with fun games and exciting activities, including inflatable and musical games, a balloon bender, a kids’ disco, and much more. Children can enjoy their very own countdown too. Price: Prices start from Dh2,960 per room per night. New Year’s Day Brunch: Begin the New Year surrounded by the warmth of loved ones. In-house guests are welcome to dine at Turquoise restaurant on January 1st, 2025, from 12 pm-4 pm, to enjoy a gourmet spread featuring delectable dishes including a special BBQ station, live carving stations, and a selection of holiday-inspired beverages. There is no better way than to start 2025 with a feast that beautifully captures the essence of the season in a charming, traditional setting.

Bookings: Automatically offered to in-house guests only when booking a room with the hotel