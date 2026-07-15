Review: Can LOOP become Business Bay's next all-day hangout?

Some restaurants are built around a special occasion. Others are designed to become part of your routine. LOOP, the new Mediterranean restaurant in Business Bay, falls into the second category.

Located at Trillionaire Residences by Binghatti overlooking the Dubai Canal, the venue is open around the clock, but what stands out most is how naturally it fits into Dubai's daily rhythm.

Whether you're meeting colleagues after work, catching up with friends over dinner, or looking for somewhere to watch the remaining FIFA World Cup matches, LOOP feels like the sort of place you'll find yourself returning to.

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The location is one of its biggest strengths. Sitting in the heart of Business Bay, it's easy to reach from most parts of Dubai, making it a convenient meeting point without anyone needing to travel too far.

Inside, the restaurant strikes a balance between modern and comfortable. The décor is contemporary without feeling overly formal, with warm finishes, plenty of seating, and enough space between tables that conversations never feel crowded.

Soft background music sets a relaxed tone, loud enough to create an atmosphere but quiet enough that you can still hold a conversation without raising your voice.

Although we visited during the summer and stayed indoors, the canal-facing terrace looks like it has all the ingredients to become one of the area's more popular outdoor spots once the weather cools down. With uninterrupted views over Business Bay, it's easy to imagine it filling up during the winter months.

LOOP is particularly well suited to groups. The spacious layout makes it comfortable for larger gatherings, whether it's colleagues winding down after work, friends meeting for dinner or football fans settling in to watch a match.

The food follows the same approachable philosophy as the venue itself. While nothing on the menu tries to reinvent Mediterranean cuisine, the dishes we sampled were fresh, well-prepared, and satisfying. The steak was cooked well, the kebab was flavourful without being overly heavy, and the stuffed vine leaves offered a lighter option that complemented the rest of the meal.

The mocktails deserve a mention too. Rather than relying on standard combinations, the menu includes playful creations that add a bit of personality to the dining experience and pair well with the Mediterranean menu.

By the end of the meal, we were too full to sample dessert, which perhaps says as much about the generous portions as it does about our appetites.

LOOP may not be trying to become Dubai's next fine dining destination, and that's exactly what works in its favour. Instead, it offers something arguably more useful, a comfortable, centrally located restaurant where good food, a relaxed atmosphere and an inviting setting come together.

It's the kind of place that works just as well for a casual weekday dinner as it does for watching football with friends, and one that feels likely to become a regular stop for many in Business Bay.